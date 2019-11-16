Search

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

16 November, 2019 - 10:47
Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

A Norwich cocktail bar is toasting to success after being named one of the best in the UK.

Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street has been listed in the country's top 40 on lifestyle blog Go Hen, which helps brides plan their hen parties.

The bar first opened its doors in March 2018, in the former home of The Lawyer pub, and their cocktail menu includes three drinks inspired by each continent, including a Vienna from Europe with carrot cake vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream and cinnamon.

It is run by Nick and Briony De'Ath and Matthew Saunders, who has over nine years experience creating bespoke cocktails and running bars.

READ MORE: Church to be transformed into Whoville for The Grinch screening

The venue has a speakeasy feel and they also provide food from The Bucket List, who sell loaded chips and began their permanent residency there in March this year.

In the Go Hen List, they say about Chambers Cocktail Company: "The real beast from the east, Chambers Cocktail Company is taking Norwich by storm.

"They craft their own delicious cocktails which are to die for and they'll whip you up a sensational beverage in a flash.

"Easy on the pocket and easy on the palate, there's nothing we didn't like about this fantastic venue."

