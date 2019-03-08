Video

Church to be transformed into Whoville for The Grinch screening

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will be shown in a Norwich church which will be transformed into Whoville. Credit: Universal Pictures/IMDB Universal Pictures/IMDB

A Norwich church will be given a Dr. Seuss makeover as it becomes Whoville for a Christmas cinema screening of The Grinch.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Picture: Universal Pictures/IMDB How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Picture: Universal Pictures/IMDB

Curious Cinema will present 2000 blockbuster How the Grinch Stole Christmas at St Martins at Palace Plain in Tombland, which will see a forest created inside the church from Friday, November 29 to Saturday, November 30.

The venue will be transformed into Whoville where the film is set and will be a winter wonderland, with seasonal plants supplied by Urban Jungle plant nursery and cafe which has branches in Costessey and Beccles.

There will also be candy canes, cocktails, mocktails and street food to enjoy and all refreshments can be taken to your seats.

The classic film is based on Dr Seuss' 1957 children's story, which stars Jim Carrey as green creature The Grinch who hates Christmas and lives on the top of the mountain to escape the festivities.

The church will be transformed into a forest with plants from Urban Jungle Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY The church will be transformed into a forest with plants from Urban Jungle Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

The Grinch is hated in the fantasy land of Whoville as they all love Christmas and he then stumbles across little girl Cindy Lou who appoints him as Holiday Cheermeister, much to his dismay.

He then concocts a plan to ruin Christmas in Whoville by stealing all the presents, but Cindy Lou makes him have a change of heart.

This is the second cinema event hosted by Curious Club, following a successful launch on Halloween with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, where the church was turned into an autumnal forest complete with skulls.

Curious Cinema will transform a Norwich church into a forest Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Curious Cinema will transform a Norwich church into a forest Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Curious Club is a Norfolk-based events company specialising in interesting events and experiences and they have also run an Underground Supper Club in Norwich's own Diagon Alley, which is the hidden undercroft below KindaKafe in Castle Meadow.

Daisy Bonham, Head of Events at Curious Club, said: "We are excited to bring something different to Norwich in the form of a fully immersive cinema, where the focus is as much about the styling aspect, transforming an already interesting church venue into an inside forest venue."

Curious Cinema previously showed The Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Curious Cinema previously showed The Nightmare Before Christmas Credit: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Tickets cost £15 per adult, £7.50 for children aged 8 to 15 and under 8s go free with screenings at 7pm on both days and a 4pm matinee on Saturday and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

You can purchase tickets at curiousclub.co.uk