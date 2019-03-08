The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home
PUBLISHED: 14:38 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 21 March 2019
Archant
The Bucket List is set to get a permanent home in the city following the success of the Cromer shop and pop-ups across the county.
Owners and husband and wife duo Adele and Nathan Boon, have teamed up with Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street and will take up a permanent residency.
They are also moving food production into a Cromer warehouse in April so they can cope with the increased demand and do more pop-ups.
The business was first launched in June 2017 in Paul’s Lane Car Park in Overstrand selling tubs of fries with toppings ranging from chicken nuggets to lasagne.
After gaining a legion of fans from the food van, they opened a permanent shop down the coast in Hamilton Road in Cromer in August 2018.
The pair then brought a taste of the seaside to the city and opened a pop-up in Castle Mall Gardens in Norwich a few weeks later.
Since leaving Castle Mall gardens at the end of the summer, they have had pop-ups across the city including The Earlham, Artichoke and Redwell Brewery.
Following calls from customers wanting The Bucket List to be in the city all the time, they will be at Chambers Cocktail Company permanently on Wednesday to Sunday from May 1.
Mrs Boon, who lives in Overstrand, said “The warehouse is a large industrial kitchen and we will be able to produce everything for all locations from there.
“In Chambers we will offer the buckets of chips in a range of flavours that we offer at our Cromer shop but we are also launch chipas which is our version of tapas such as miniature buckets of sweet potato fries with chorizo, aioli and Parmesan.
“People will be able to eat in and it is a really nicely done bar which is well ran with a great vibe.”
The two businesses teamed up after they followed each other on social media and a conversation about a pop-up turned into a permanent residency.
Chambers Cocktail Company opened in March 2018 in the former home of The Lawyer by Norwich publicans Nick and Briony De’Ath.
Mrs Boon added: “It is also amazing we have come this far in two years and we are going from strength to strength.”