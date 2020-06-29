Search

Advanced search

Video

Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

PUBLISHED: 12:55 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 29 June 2020

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Marcus Pearcey, owner of Blofield Farm Shop, is opening a food hall and cafe at the Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Supplied

Archant

The owner of Blofield Farm Shop is set to open a food hall and cafe inside a Thorpe St Andrew hotel and it will be a celebration of Norfolk produce.

The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Picture: Steve AdamsThe Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams

Marcus Pearcey, who also owns The Butcher Bhoy pub in Norwich, is launching the Blofield Food Hall and Cafe inside Oaklands Hotel in Yarmouth Road where he has “family connections”.

It will occupy one of the two function rooms, which has been empty for months due to coronavirus, and the cafe will sit 70 to 80 people with seating inside and outside on the garden terrace.

The food hall itself will include a large butchery with an on-site hanging room, a deli with locally-sourced cheeses and cooked meats, a hamper shop and a takeaway for breakfasts and lunches.

They will also be selling 22 Norfolk gins alongside local ciders, ales and wines which will also be stocked in the main hotel bar.

Marcus Pearcey outside the Blofield Farm Shop which has proved very popular during lockdown Picture: SuppliedMarcus Pearcey outside the Blofield Farm Shop which has proved very popular during lockdown Picture: Supplied

READ MORE: 7 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide offering takeaways

Mr Pearcey said: “I thought about the queues of people we’ve had outside Blofield Farm Shop and had a eureka moment of creating a food hall.

“I have been in there seven days a week since getting it ready and it will be open by the end of July latest.”

Mr Pearcey has been overwhelmed with the support for the Blofield Farm Shop, which is five miles east of the city, during lockdown.

Work is underway to transform the empty function room at Oaklands Hotel, which will include a 70 to 80-seater cafe Picture: Marcus PearceyWork is underway to transform the empty function room at Oaklands Hotel, which will include a 70 to 80-seater cafe Picture: Marcus Pearcey

Mr Pearcey said: “I bought the farm shop a few years ago and never really got involved day-to-day as I didn’t have the time.

READ MORE: Street food market to relaunch Norwich pub as steakhouse

“But when lockdown happened I worked there every day for a few months and set about sourcing amazing produce, including lamb from the Holkham Estate.

“Our trade has gone ridiculously up and not just because of lockdown anymore as people can go to the supermarket and get delivery slots, but people making a conscious effort to support Norfolk producers and farms.”

The cafe will have seating indoors and outdoors on the garden terrace Picture: Marcus PearceyThe cafe will have seating indoors and outdoors on the garden terrace Picture: Marcus Pearcey

Mr Pearcey has also gone the extra mile for the community by providing free daily hot meals in Thorpe St Andrew and Blofield, with help from volunteers, to the vulnerable and offering free hotel rooms to the NHS.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Trader says town council’s forced market closure is ‘soul destroying’

Downham's market reopened for the first time since lockdown on Friday, June 5. Picture: Adam Harding

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Electronic engineer died in woodland from severe head injury, inquest told

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Should Norfolk jazz band ditch ‘Dixie’ from its name?

The DixieMix Band are currently considering changing their name. Picture: DixieMix

Norwich City Debate: Put your questions to our Canaries correspondents - from 1pm

Todd Cantwell was jumping for joy after equalising for Norwich City against Manchester United in the FA Cup Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Vandals leave seven trees ‘dangerously sharp’

Police are appealing for information after seven young trees were significantly damaged in Bishops Park in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps