Norwich businessman giving free hotel rooms to NHS and food to homeless

Marcus Pearcey, theowner of The Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich is giving free food to the homeless after temporarily closing due to coronavirus. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The owner of Oaklands Hotel and The Butcher Bhoy in Norwich is going the extra mile to help others by offering free rooms to NHS workers and food to the homeless.

The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Marcus Pearcey made the decision to temporarily close his Irish pub The Butcher Bhoy from Wednesday, after a final St Patrick’s Day party, as the coronavirus outbreak had left him with just a handful of customers.

However, he still wants to continue the work he does throughout the year to help the homeless, including giving away free drinks and sausage rolls, and make sure they are not left to fend for themselves.

From next week, he will open up the back entrance, accessible in Dove Street, and from 12pm to 5pm on Tuesday to Friday will provide food, hot drinks and other supplies, such as blankets and socks, and a hand sanitiser station.

Marcus is also offering free stays for the NHS at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Photo: Steve Adams Marcus is also offering free stays for the NHS at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Photo: Steve Adams

He is also keeping two of his staff on full pay to help and has already received messages from local chefs, who work at other restaurants that have shut due to the virus, to help him.

Mr Pearcey said: “We want to give back to the community and now there are a lot less people in the city, the homeless are in an even worse situation and it is important we all work together.“

He is also offering free hotel rooms to NHS workers at his Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew as he wants to make life easier for them through these challenging times.

Mr Pearcey added: “Occupancy has dropped like a sponge, so we have loads of rooms and it would be silly not to use them.

“Any NHS workers who want a bedroom can have it free of charge, whether they’ve worked a late shift or have a long drive home, they just need to message us on Facebook and show their NHS card when they come.”

If you would like to help feed the homeless message the Butcher Bhoy on Facebook and you can also support Mr Pearcey’s team by buying a gift voucher at thebutcherbhoy.com to use at a later date.

Do you have a positive story to share about helping others during the coronavirus outbreak? Join our ‘Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help’ Facebook group.