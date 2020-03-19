Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich businessman giving free hotel rooms to NHS and food to homeless

PUBLISHED: 16:13 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 19 March 2020

Marcus Pearcey, theowner of The Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich is giving free food to the homeless after temporarily closing due to coronavirus. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Marcus Pearcey, theowner of The Butcher Bhoy Irish pub in Norwich is giving free food to the homeless after temporarily closing due to coronavirus. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The owner of Oaklands Hotel and The Butcher Bhoy in Norwich is going the extra mile to help others by offering free rooms to NHS workers and food to the homeless.

The Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Butcher Bhoy in Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Marcus Pearcey made the decision to temporarily close his Irish pub The Butcher Bhoy from Wednesday, after a final St Patrick’s Day party, as the coronavirus outbreak had left him with just a handful of customers.

However, he still wants to continue the work he does throughout the year to help the homeless, including giving away free drinks and sausage rolls, and make sure they are not left to fend for themselves.

From next week, he will open up the back entrance, accessible in Dove Street, and from 12pm to 5pm on Tuesday to Friday will provide food, hot drinks and other supplies, such as blankets and socks, and a hand sanitiser station.

READ MORE: The people, groups and communities in Norfolk helping others in their hour of need

Marcus is also offering free stays for the NHS at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Photo: Steve AdamsMarcus is also offering free stays for the NHS at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew Photo: Steve Adams

He is also keeping two of his staff on full pay to help and has already received messages from local chefs, who work at other restaurants that have shut due to the virus, to help him.

Mr Pearcey said: “We want to give back to the community and now there are a lot less people in the city, the homeless are in an even worse situation and it is important we all work together.“

He is also offering free hotel rooms to NHS workers at his Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew as he wants to make life easier for them through these challenging times.

READ MORE: Fierce Babe Market in Norwich goes virtual to combat coronavirus

Mr Pearcey added: “Occupancy has dropped like a sponge, so we have loads of rooms and it would be silly not to use them.

“Any NHS workers who want a bedroom can have it free of charge, whether they’ve worked a late shift or have a long drive home, they just need to message us on Facebook and show their NHS card when they come.”

If you would like to help feed the homeless message the Butcher Bhoy on Facebook and you can also support Mr Pearcey’s team by buying a gift voucher at thebutcherbhoy.com to use at a later date.

Do you have a positive story to share about helping others during the coronavirus outbreak? Join our ‘Norfolk and Waveney Here to Help’ Facebook group.

Related articles

Most Read

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ideas for things to do during self-isolation

10 Things to do at home during self isolation. Make fun games using Loo Roll Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Restaurant offers discount for toilet paper amid coronavirus

If customers bring in a toilet roll at The Station Smokehouse they will get money off the entire bill. Picture: Tim Ridley

City’s Premier League shutdown extended to April 30

Daniel Farke's Norwich City await further developments before they know when the Premier League will resume Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

‘Giant’ of a man celebrated as Holt says goodbye to George Cushing

A steam engine leads the funeral procession of George Cushing through Holt to St Andrew the Apostle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24