7 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide offering takeaways

From fish and chips to fine dining, treat yourself to an extra special takeaway from one of these Norfolk restaurants that feature in The Michelin Guide 2020.

There were 20 restaurants in the county that featured in this year’s guide and the establishments that make the cut are decided by anonymous inspectors.

In the latest Great Britain and Ireland book both Morston Hall, near Holt, and The Neptune Inn, in Hunstanton, also retained their Michelin stars.

While many restaurants in the guide are currently shut due to coronavirus, these are the places in Norfolk that have reopened their doors for takeaways...

1. Farmyard

23 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PF, visit the ‘Farmyard’ Facebook page for details

Farmyard, a bistro which was recently given the nod of approval by food critic Jay Rayner, is launching takeaways from June 25. They will be available for collection every Thursday to Saturday from 2.30pm to 5pm, with mains such as slow-cooked shoulder of Swannington lamb with apricots and cumin and sweet potato, onion jam and Binham Blue pithivier on the menu. Owners Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones are also hoping to reopen the restaurant from July 4, along with sister venue and hotel The Dial House in Reepham, with social distancing measures in place and they are taking bookings.

2. No1 Cromer

1 New Street, Cromer, NR27 9HP

No 1 Cromer, owned by chef Galton Blackiston and wife Tracy whose other premises is Michelin-starred Morston Hall, are open for takeaways from 12pm to 7pm Monday to Thursday and 12pm to 8pm on Friday to Sunday. Along with their award-winning fish and chips they also offer ice creams and their battered brie is now back on the menu by popular demand.

3. Socius

11 Foundry Place, Burnham Market, PE31 8LG, order at sociusnorfolk.co.uk

Socius has won a string of accolades since opening in 2018, including being named best restaurant at the 2019 Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards. Owners Dan Lawrence and Natalie Stuhler have launched Socius@Home in lockdown, with meal kits available for collection at weekends which need to be reheated at home. The menus change each week and most recently included sticky lamb belly and garlic butter mash and aged beef rump with braised ox cheek, carrot and a sticky jus, alongside a range of tapas dishes and desserts.

4. Stoke Mill

Mill Road, Stoke Holy Cross, NR14 8PA, order at stokemill.co.uk

Stoke Mill have got every base covered with their takeaway menu, which includes fish and chips on Fridays and Saturdays, street food, such as hot dogs and burgers, and fine dining three-course meals for two and customers are also allowed to sit on their lawn by the river to eat. They are also doing gourmet weekend hampers and afternoon tea with luxury extras available such as prosecco and gin.

5. The Mulberry

11 Raymond Street, Thetford, IP24 2EA, see menu and order at mulberrythetford.co.uk

The Mulberry, which offers modern British dishes with a European twist, is delivering takeaways Tuesday to Saturday from 6pm. The menu includes items such as lamb shoulder ragout with Norfolk dumplings and a chuck steak burger with Monterey Jack cheese, pickles and fries, with starters and desserts available too. For those that don’t live in Thetford, get in touch to arrange a collection.

6. Rose and Crown

Where: Old Church Road, Snettisham, PE31 7LX, order at roseandcrownsnettisham.co.uk

The Rose and Crown have just launched takeaways which are available Wednesday and Friday evenings from 5pm to 8pm and customers can either pre-order online and arrange a collection slot or turn up, though there may be a wait for food. They have a simple menu of crowd-pleasing dishes with beer-battered haddock and chips, with minted mushy peas and wild fennel tartare sauce, a dirty chilli dog or a vegetarian version, both served with Cajun fries and slaw, and a dark chocolate brownie.

7. Benedicts

9 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE, order at benedictsreadymeals.com

Benedicts, run by award-winning chef and star of BBC2’s Great British Menu Richard Bainbridge with wife Katja, are redefining the ready meal with a choice of three set menus to choose from or a barbecue feast. The mains, which just need to be reheated at home, are pollock with shrimp mousse, lightly-smoked pork loin and a shallot and thyme tart and their famous trifle is also one of the desserts.