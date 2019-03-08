Logo

See inside £795,000 Golden Triangle house with games room in garden

PUBLISHED: 15:51 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 16 September 2019

A five bedroom detached house in Unthank Road in Norwich has come on the market. Photo: Strutt & Parker

A five bedroom detached house with a games room in the garden has come on the market in Unthank Road, Norwich.

The Golden Triangle property offers accommodation over three floors and has period features including sash windows, ceiling cornicing, original fireplaces and original stained glass windows.

It also has a spacious living room with views over the rear garden and access to a patio seating area.

The first floor is made up of a master bedroom, two double bedrooms and two family bathrooms.

The top floor has two bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite.

The house is situated at the end of Unthank Road near the junction with Judges Walk.

There is parking for three cars at the front of the house and to the rear is a patio seating area, lawned gardens with hedge borders, a shed and a games room with bi-folding doors, kitchenette and toilet.

The asking price is offers in excess of £795,000.

For more information call Strutt and Parker on 01603950079.

