Nuclear bunker in the heart of the Norfolk countryside could be yours for £25,000

PUBLISHED: 16:19 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 08 September 2019

Rob Adams at the opening of the nuclear bunker Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Neil Didsbury

Whether it's the prospect of a no deal Brexit or the escalation of international tensions, it's a good time to be thinking about what you'd do in a crisis.

And if your plan is to hunker down in a traditional nuclear bunker then a recent Gumtree listing could be for you.

It advertises "a rare opportunity to own a piece of genuine cold war heritage" and even "panoramic views of the horizon" due to being built on high ground in arable farmland.

Rob Adams, 37, bought the plot at Brundall, near Norwich, around five years ago after being impressed with the views and to get a foot on the property ladder.

But now the Cambridge man is planning to make a permanent move abroad and is looking for someone who shares his appreciation of the historic property to take it on - for offers around £25,000.

The compound comprises of a low fenced plot of around 700m2 and is accessible via a 200 metre farm track from the main road.

Apart from a farmhouse 300 metres away, the nearest habitation is approximately one kilometre away from the bunker.

The advert says the price is "reduced for quick sale".

