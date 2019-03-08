See inside £750,000 'ultra modern' Golden Triangle house with its own roof terrace
PUBLISHED: 09:55 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 15 September 2019
A contemporary house with unique architectural design has come on the market in the Golden Triangle in Norwich.
A contemporary house with a rooftop terrace has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox
Mulberry House, which can be found just off Earlham Road, features split level accommodation and a cantilevered stair case with a glass balustrade.
It also has four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, a first floor lounge, a utility room and an "ultra modern" kitchen/dining room.
The property is also listed as having "impressive ceiling heights throughout" and bi-fold doors which offer wall-to-wall glazing.
As well as a private garden it also boasts a roof terrace.
The guide price is £750,000 - £800,000.
For more information call abbotFox on 01603950092.
