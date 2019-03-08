See inside £750,000 'ultra modern' Golden Triangle house with its own roof terrace

A contemporary house with a rooftop terrace has come on the market in Norwich. Photo: abbotFox abbotFox

A contemporary house with unique architectural design has come on the market in the Golden Triangle in Norwich.

Mulberry House, which can be found just off Earlham Road, features split level accommodation and a cantilevered stair case with a glass balustrade.

It also has four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an en-suite, a first floor lounge, a utility room and an "ultra modern" kitchen/dining room.

The property is also listed as having "impressive ceiling heights throughout" and bi-fold doors which offer wall-to-wall glazing.

As well as a private garden it also boasts a roof terrace.

The guide price is £750,000 - £800,000.

For more information call abbotFox on 01603950092.

