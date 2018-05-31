See inside: this 19th century home for sale in Norfolk has been given a modern makeover

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

Plenty of stunning period details still remain at this Georgian family home in Loddon – but it comes with more modern additions too, including a home gym with something unexpected inside...

South End House in Loddon combines an abundance of fine period detail with all the modern conveniences a 21st century family could need. It’s currently on the market with Brown & Co for £975,000, and is available with no onward chain.

Since it was purchased by its current owners in 2013, it has undergone substantial improvements. Most notably, this has included a complete rewire of the property, with a Raco remote-controlled system installed, and a brand new conservatory, doubling the size of the previous construction.

The roof has also been overhauled, a home office installed and a new central heating system put in place.

Thankfully, though, the house has still retained much of its period elegance, with fine sash windows, shuttering, panelled doors and chimney pieces evident throughout, as well as an elegant main staircase in the reception hall.

At the heart of the property, however, is the large kitchen/breakfast room, which makes an impressive focal point and is beautifully fitted with a traditional Aga.

Further accommodation on the ground floor includes the drawing room, music room and formal dining room, as well as the study, boot room and cloakroom.

The extensive bedroom accommodation is located on the first floor of the home and the dual aspect master is a particular highlight; it enjoys south-facing views over the garden and benefits from a dressing room and bathroom fitted with steam shower.

There are six further bedrooms on this floor, as well as a shower room and family bathroom. The large landing is also an incredibly functional space and comes with plenty of storage as well as extensive, built-in book shelves.

In addition to the main dwelling, South End House comes with a number of outbuildings including a secure garage block, large enough for up to three vehicles, and a further garage to the rear provides a separate store.

There is also a woodstore and a gym – which, rather unusually, comes with an original Victorian hand pump and a bread oven!

The gardens are another magnificent feature of the property and have been thoughtfully landscaped. To the front there is a large laid-to-lawn garden with mature trees and borders, including the Cedar tree which has been sculpted by renowned Northumbrian artist Colin Willbourn.

The main formal gardens can be found to the east of the house, and are linked by a pretty paved terrace with water feature.

For more information about this property, please contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

