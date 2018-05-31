Logo

See inside: this 19th century home for sale in Norfolk has been given a modern makeover

PUBLISHED: 16:07 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 04 June 2020

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

Archant

Plenty of stunning period details still remain at this Georgian family home in Loddon – but it comes with more modern additions too, including a home gym with something unexpected inside...

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

South End House in Loddon combines an abundance of fine period detail with all the modern conveniences a 21st century family could need. It’s currently on the market with Brown & Co for £975,000, and is available with no onward chain.

Since it was purchased by its current owners in 2013, it has undergone substantial improvements. Most notably, this has included a complete rewire of the property, with a Raco remote-controlled system installed, and a brand new conservatory, doubling the size of the previous construction.

The roof has also been overhauled, a home office installed and a new central heating system put in place.

Thankfully, though, the house has still retained much of its period elegance, with fine sash windows, shuttering, panelled doors and chimney pieces evident throughout, as well as an elegant main staircase in the reception hall.

At the heart of the property, however, is the large kitchen/breakfast room, which makes an impressive focal point and is beautifully fitted with a traditional Aga.

READ MORE: Find out which properties went under the hammer to raise over £6.5m in online auction

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

Further accommodation on the ground floor includes the drawing room, music room and formal dining room, as well as the study, boot room and cloakroom.

The extensive bedroom accommodation is located on the first floor of the home and the dual aspect master is a particular highlight; it enjoys south-facing views over the garden and benefits from a dressing room and bathroom fitted with steam shower.

There are six further bedrooms on this floor, as well as a shower room and family bathroom. The large landing is also an incredibly functional space and comes with plenty of storage as well as extensive, built-in book shelves.

In addition to the main dwelling, South End House comes with a number of outbuildings including a secure garage block, large enough for up to three vehicles, and a further garage to the rear provides a separate store.

There is also a woodstore and a gym – which, rather unusually, comes with an original Victorian hand pump and a bread oven!

READ MORE: See inside this ‘stunning’ home on the Norfolk Broads once featured by the BBC

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

The gardens are another magnificent feature of the property and have been thoughtfully landscaped. To the front there is a large laid-to-lawn garden with mature trees and borders, including the Cedar tree which has been sculpted by renowned Northumbrian artist Colin Willbourn.

The main formal gardens can be found to the east of the house, and are linked by a pretty paved terrace with water feature.

For more information about this property, please contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

South End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & CoSouth End House in Loddon is on the market for £975,000. Picture: Brown & Co

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

Two further coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospital

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24