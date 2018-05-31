Find out which properties went under the hammer to raise over £6.5m in online auction

This Grade II listed town centre property, formerly a guest house, sold for £450,000.

Auction House East Anglia held its third sale of the year on Wednesday, June 3 – here’s what went under the hammer.

Grange Farm at Etling Green sold well above its estimate.

37 lots sold at Auction House East Anglia’s third sale of the year, which took place on Wednesday June 3. Due to social distancing rules in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the auction took place online – but the new way of doing things certainly didn’t deter bidders as over £6.5m was raised.

“Amid challenging times, we are delighted with results of our livestream online auction,” says auctions manager, Robert Hurst. “To sell 37 lots under auction conditions shows that there is still life and confidence in the property market.”

According to Robert, land lots performed particularly well, including 3.58 acres in Forncett St Peter making well over its guide price at £72,000 and 2.8 acres in Witton making over three times its reserve.

“Due to social distancing rules, people could only bid by internet, telephone or by proxy – but it didn’t deter people and there were over 200 registered bidders at the auction,” says Robert.

“One of the highlights was the sale of Grange Farm in Etling Green. It comprised of a Grade II listed farmhouse, requiring refurbishment, and a range of outbuildings with planning permission to convert, set in seven acres. It generated significant interest and sold for well above its reserve price for £600,000.”

A mixture of lots – including residential, commercial and land – went under the hammer. Some of the sales included:

 3.58 acres of grazing land adjoining the River Tas, off Station Road in Forncett St Peter, which sold for £72,000.

 A vacant, three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring updating on Honey Close in Norwich sold for £147,000 to a telephone bidder.

Grange Farm in Etling Green sold well above its estimate. Picture: Auction House East Anglia Grange Farm in Etling Green sold well above its estimate. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

 A two-bedroom ground floor flat requiring updating close to the UEA on Rolleston Close in Norwich sold for £118,000.

 A modern three-storey six-bedroom detached house, formerly a house of multiple occupation on Caddow Road in Norwich, sold for £265,000 to a proxy bidder.

 An individual 1960’s detached split level property requiring updating on Walnut Hill in Surlingham sold for £377,000.

 A Grade II listed detached Georgian town centre property currently operating as a guest house on Norwich Road in Swaffham sold for £450,000 to an internet bidder.

 A four-bedroom detached chalet requiring improvement on Wheel Road in Alpington sold for £317,000.

 A detached three-bedroom cottage set in over half an acre on Mill Lane in Witton sold for £320,000. An adjoining timber framed barn set in 1.6 acres sold as a separate lot for £108,000. A further 2.8 acre pasture field sold as a separate third lot for £140,000.

 A let first-floor studio flat producing £475 pcm (£5,700 pa) on Philips Court in Stamford sold for £83,000. Another one-bedroom flat in the same block let at £510 pcm (£6,120 pa) also sold for £106,500.

 A warehouse with ground and first floor storage on Castle Mews in Wisbech sold for £56,500.

 A two-bedroom detached bungalow requiring renovation on Desborough Road in Huntingdon sold for £220,000.

 A three-bedroom semi-detached house requiring modernisation on Loke Road in Kings Lynn sold for £106,000.

 A two-bedroom terrace house on Church Street in Donington sold for £76,000.

 A detached one-bedroom chalet style house let producing £625 pcm (£7,500 pa) on Chatsfield in Peterborough sold for £125,000.

 A former post office with flat above on Fair Green in Glemsford sold for £208,000.

 A contemporary-style semi-detached cottage on Fore Street in Ipswich sold for £104,000.

 A hall entrance two-bedroom end terrace house on High Street in Kessingland sold for £88,000.

Auction House is now taking entries for its next auction on July 22. If you have land or property that needs to be sold, please call the team on 01603 505100 or via the website at auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.