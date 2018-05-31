Logo

See inside this ‘stunning’ home on the Norfolk Broads once featured by the BBC

PUBLISHED: 14:11 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 June 2020

This four-bedroom family home in Upton near Acle is on the market at a guide price of £550,000.

Picture: Pymm & Co

The views from this four-bedroom home in Upton near Acle are truly idyllic – and it could be yours for £550,000.

Just a short walk from Upton boat dyke and the River Bure, and with views over the village pond, it’s easy to see why this four-bedroom family home was once featured on the popular BBC programme ‘Escape To The Country’.

Selling agents Pymm & Co describe it as a “truly stunning” family home and it is currently listed for sale at a guide price of £550,000.

Accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, study, sitting room, with wood-burner, and open-plan living space on the ground floor. Four bedrooms, including the master with en suite shower room, can be found upstairs.

There is also a good-sized family bathroom.

The large ‘L’ shaped open-plan living area is very much at the heart of the property, offering plenty of space for cooking, dining and relaxing in. Tri-fold doors lead outside to an area of decking.

The kitchen itself is contemporary in design, with a good range of base and wall units and a central island. It also features a range-style oven, Smeg extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and microwave and plenty of space for an American-style fridge/freezer.

A separate utility room provides space and plumbing for a tumble dryer and washing machine.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are well presented, spacious and fitted with double-glazed windows.

The family bathroom features a four-piece suite and includes a panel bath with mixer tap and a separate shower cubicle.

To the front of the property there is a brickweave driveway and, to the rear, a good-sized garden. A large decked area offers ample opportunity for al fresco dining and the rest of the garden is also well stocked with an attractive range of trees, plants and shrubs.

The previous double garage has been sub-divided into a music room and home office and is sound proofed and fitted with light and power. A single garage has also remained and is fitted with an up and over door.

For more information about this property, please contact Pymm & Co on 01603 717717.

