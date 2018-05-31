Logo

See inside this £925,000 home with its very own vineyard

PUBLISHED: 16:56 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 29 January 2020

Poplar Farm House offers a four-bedroom period farmhouse, four acres of land, an annexe, holiday cottage and an established vineyard. Picture: Strutt & Parker

Poplar Farm House in East Ruston comes with four acres of land, an annexe, holiday cottage, stables and its very own vineyard and could be your new family home or a potential business.

The property is on the market with Strutt and Parker at a guide price of £925,000 and is built in a traditional brick style with a pantile roof and a vaulted porch at the side.

The triple aspect 24ft kitchen/breakfast room is a particular highlight and the hub of the home. It has bi-fold doors which open out on to a rear terrace, an electric four-oven Aga, Belfast sink, integrated dishwasher and space for an American-style fridge freezer.

There are two further reception rooms on the ground floor, each fully fitted with plush carpets and wood-burning stoves, and a utility room and guest cloakroom.

The master bedroom is a sumptuous space with luxury triple aspect windows and a Juliet balcony, plus a separate dressing area with fitted wardrobes and an ensuite bath and shower room.

There are also three further double bedrooms, plus a single, and all are served by a separate family bathroom.

Outside, the grounds of Poplar Farm House are just as impressive and offer plenty of potential income for new owners.

The gravel drive and parking area sits next to a brick-built double garage which is adjoined to Snowdrop Cottage, a self-contained two-bedroom annexe with sitting room, separate kitchen and shower room. The cottage enjoys a lawned garden with shrub and hedge borders and a small parking area.

There is also a fully-furnished single-storey holiday cottage known as The Lodge, which is accessed over a neighbouring drive. Inside it offers an open-plan kitchen, sitting room and shower room and is surrounded by a decked terrace with lawned gardens.

To the front and side of the main house, the gardens are mostly laid to lawn with a selection of well-positioned shrubs. A second gravel drive leads past an open paddock and vineyard with 800 vines established approximately 13 years ago.

Beyond this, there is a general storage building, a secured triple garage/workshop and a detached log cabin previously used as an office and kitted out with a kitchen and cloakroom.

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker on 01603 883602.

