Gallery

Is this the most colourful house for sale in Norfolk?

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys Archant

Our Suffolk neighbours might be famous for their pretty pink-washed houses but this six-bedroom home in North Wootton, near King's Lynn, is painting the village a bright shade of purple - and, once inside, blue and green and yellow, too.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

This large family home takes its name after its previous use as the village rectory and is on the market with Sowerbys for £939,950.

It is believed that in the 1870s the property was gifted to the church by the Howard family - hereditary Dukes of Norfolk since the 15th century - and remained under church ownership until the 1960s. As a result, it boasts a wealth of original features including late Georgian-style living spaces, four working fireplaces on the ground floor, traditional window shutters, architraves, picture rails and distinctive panelling.

The property has been a beloved family home for over 20 years and real care has been taken throughout to ensure that the rooms have stayed well-maintained, with stylish decoration in every room and vibrant, personality-filled pops of colour.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

This is obvious as soon as you set eyes on the house, with its berry-coloured hue standing out against the grounds of its generous plot.

There are more style statements inside, too. A fantastic flagstone floor in the entrance hall reminds visitors of the building's original history, before leading on to the home's well-proportioned reception rooms. This includes both the formal dining room and the drawing room, with the latter boasting dual aspect windows, extra high ceilings and a cast-iron fireplace - the ideal place to entertain your guests and enjoy the perfect period setting.

Despite its modern and functional design, the kitchen is in fact the oldest room in the house, evidenced by a brick which dates back to the 1600s. It is beautifully fitted with a good range of base units and includes an electric Aga. It also has access to a walk-in pantry - a must for a property of this size.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

There is also a study on the ground floor and, with the right permissions in place, this could easily become a playroom, further bedroom or even be converted into a more open-plan kitchen/dining area.

A half-spiral staircase leads to the top floor landing and large windows facing the rear garden allow plenty of light to flood through. This leads on to six double bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a laundry room, offering great scope to transform the property into a boutique bed and breakfast.

The master bedroom also benefits from having its own ensuite which has a super free-standing roll-top bath and a spacious shower cubicle.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

As well as its main living accommodation, the Old Rectory also has a self-contained annex which comprises an open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner, bathroom and a good-sized double bedroom. This is completely separate from the main house - with its own front door - and would be well-suited to multi-generational families or teenagers wanting a bit of independence.

To the front of the property, the garden is beautifully landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with a good range of mature trees and shrubs surrounding it. The current owners have installed their own three-quarter size croquet lawn - a real draw for summer parties.

Further gardens, also well-maintained, can be found at the rear of the house. These are mainly laid to lawn, with a patio, pond with a bridge over and a range of mature trees, shrubs and surrounding hedges.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

There is also a double garage and a long drive which provides plenty of off-street parking.

For more information about this property in North Wootton, please contact Sowerbys on 01553 766741.

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for �939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys

The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys The Old Rectory at North Wootton is on the market for £939,950. Picture: Sowerbys