See inside this Grade II listed cottage described as one of the 'best' of its kind in Norfolk

Bretts Manor is on the market with Brown & Co and available on its own as part of a larger plot with a large paddock and two barns. Picture: Brown & Co Archant

Thought to date back to 1390, Bretts Manor in Wacton has just come on to the market with Brown & Co.

The property has been previously known as Wealden Hall House and the White Cottage and was mentioned by art historian Sir Nikolaus Pevsner in his Buildings of England series. He described it as one of the 'best' examples of the four Wealden house types in Norfolk, a timber-framed house often built for yeomen in the south of England during the medieval period. Pevsner wrote that this property, then known as White Cottage, must have been a direct import originally built for a family with 'Kentish' connections.

The property also featured in a BBC documentary, House and Home, where particular attention was paid to its Great Hall. Even today, this remains a real highlight, with the fully vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and original doors providing plenty of character.

The property is on the market with Brown & Co and is for sale as a whole or in two lots. Lot 1, priced at £850,000, comprises the main four-bedroom cottage plus two barns and the surrounding grounds, which in total extends to approximately 1.56 acres. This also includes planning permission to convert the two barns into further residential accommodation. Lot 2 is priced at £595,000 and includes the sale of the main property along with the immediate gardens which are around 0.7 acres.

The property has been a family home for a number of years and has retained much of its original character despite modern additions. This results in a seamless transition between the old and the new, with the beautiful and historic Great Hall serving as the principal room and providing access to a spacious study, store room, side access reception hall, kitchen and sitting room.

From here, a staircase also leads up to a lovely bedroom with a wooden floor and exposed beams.

The kitchen is well fitted out with a good range of wall and base units, ceramic tiles to the floor, a Butler sink and range cooker. It offers lovely views out over the garden and leads to a back hall, cloakroom and utility room.

A second staircase leads upstairs to another bedroom which has an impressive vaulted ceiling.

The sitting room has a large inglenook fireplace with exposed brickwork and a woodburner-style gas fire - from here there are also more gorgeous views out over the garden.

The current owners have extended the property at the rear to create further living space for two double bedrooms, including the master, and an ensuite 'Jack and Jill' style bathroom and dressing room.

The second bedroom also has access to this bathroom, along with a modern shower room, store room and the inner hallway.

To the outside, the house is set in around 0.7 acres, with a lovely garden that wraps perfectly around the property on all sides. It includes a range of well-maintained lawns, beds containing cottage garden flowers and some picturesque seating areas.

The elevated position of Bretts Manor also means that owners can also enjoy the views across the surrounding landscape, with gorgeous open countryside and woodland nearby.

The further acreage, available as part of the sale of Lot 1, includes the two barns with planning permission and a large paddock area.

For more information about Bretts Manor, please contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.