Computer and board game company recruiting more than 20 jobs

Job seekers are being offered the opportunity to join the team at a board and computer games business which is rapidly expanding.

Zatu Games is currently recruiting for nine apprenticeship roles as well as 20 warehouse operators. The Norwich-born business is hoping to make a dent in the number of people left jobless by the pandemic and provide new opportunities for young people.

Managing director Simon Budd said: “Thanks to our rapid expansion and recent entrance into the computer games market, we are always on the lookout for people to join our growing team. Our apprentices play a key role here at Zatu, with many of them taking on permanent roles with us after completing their apprenticeships.”

The apprenticeships range in function from customer service to business administration and data analysis. The warehouse operators are also vital to keep up with increasing customer demand, which has boomed during lockdown. Mr Budd added: “During lockdown we have been busier than ever. Our order numbers just took off and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we have received.

“Over the last few months, we have entered both the computer game market and world of jigsaws. These are already doing very well, due to the heightened demand from people staying at home.

“The increase in orders has meant that we are now on a mission to recruit a large number of staff. ”

The company was founded and is still based in Norwich, despite now being one of the largest online retailers for games and shipping to customers worldwide.

It has also launched a games cafe which is based at the Bowthorpe shopping centre.

Players can enter tournaments held at the cafe as well as trying out some games on offer. As well as this private playing rooms can be rented out for a group. The site also features a games library for people to find new games or rediscover classics.