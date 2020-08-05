Search

Advanced search

1,500 jobs to go at WH Smith in ‘significant’ staff cuts

PUBLISHED: 10:05 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:14 05 August 2020

WH Smith has announced 'significant' job cuts. (Pictured) The St Stephen's Street, Norwich store. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

WH Smith has announced 'significant' job cuts. (Pictured) The St Stephen's Street, Norwich store. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

WH Smith has announced it is cutting 1,500 members of staff after the coronavirus drove customers away from its stores.

It has not been announced where the jobs will be lost – though staff in Norfolk will be concerned by the news as the group has outlets across the county. This includes five across Norwich including the Norwich train station and the NNUH, as well as outlets in Diss and Thetford.

The retailer said group revenues were down 57pc in July compared with the same month last year, after its travel arm was particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

MORE: Norfolk Pizza Express sites in firing line as chain announces closures

You may also want to watch:

It said it now expects to make a loss of between £70 million and £75 million for the year to August.

WH Smith group chief executive Carl Cowling said: “In our travel business, while we are beginning to see early signs of recovery in some of our markets, the speed of recovery continues to be slow.

“At the same time, while there has been some progress in our high street business, it does continue to be adversely affected by low levels of footfall.

“As a result, we now need to take further action to reduce costs across our businesses.

“I regret that this will have an impact on a significant number of colleagues whose roles will be affected by these necessary actions, and we will do everything we can to support them at this challenging time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woodworker on losing his finger in serious accident one year on

Paul Williams, who lost a finger in a woodworking accident. Picture: Paul Williams

Brewery reopens its shop to boost sales of beer

Jules Knight, sales manager and farmer Stuart Laws on the West Barsham estate. Pic: submitted

More than 40 staff redundancies at company making NHS workwear

The Meltemi operation in Bowthorpe. Pic: Meltemi

Crowdfunder for family getaway after dad of three, 34, diagnosed with cancer

David Nix and partner, Natalie Forman. Mr Nix was diagnosed with testicular cancer during lockdown. Photo: Emily Thomson