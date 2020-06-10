Search

Advanced search

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

PUBLISHED: 16:46 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 10 June 2020

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Wearing a face mask may become the new normal for many of us as we go about our daily lives.

Facemasks made in Norwich by Original Hannah's Hairbands. Picture: Original Hannah's HairbandsFacemasks made in Norwich by Original Hannah's Hairbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Hairbands

Where the government has asked the public not to medical face masks – so as to keep stock for frontline workers – they have advised people cover their noses and mouths.

Many are chopping up old t-shirts or pairs of socks, but if you’d like to invest in a locally sourced option there are plenty to be had.

• Original Hannah’s headbands

Hannah Wilde has been run off her feet by orders for both face coverings and headbands.

Laura Hanks' masks available via Loco Lou. Picture: Loco LouLaura Hanks' masks available via Loco Lou. Picture: Loco Lou

Ms Wilde launched Hannah’s Headbands having seen her daughter – a key worker – suffering from wearing PPE.

MORE: Zoos will reopen in less than a week – but will they be ready?

Her headbands have buttons on which allow the wearer to hook the elastic over them instead of ears – making them more comfortable.

Now Ms Wilde is making hundreds of face masks every day from her home in Norwich.

Facemasks made by Spaceships and Rainbows. Picture: Spaceships and RainbowsFacemasks made by Spaceships and Rainbows. Picture: Spaceships and Rainbows

The headbands are £7.50 each, or £9 with a matching headband.

They are available via Original Hannah’s Headbands on Facebook.

• Rachel Stitched It

Seamstress Rachel Robb is no stranger to the textile industry, but has turned her East Harling home workshop into a facemask factory during lockdown.

Masks made by Unique Textiles by Gemma based in Costessey. Picture: Unique Textiles by GemmaMasks made by Unique Textiles by Gemma based in Costessey. Picture: Unique Textiles by Gemma

As well as creating the brightly coloured facemasks, Ms Robb has been raising money to donate to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, raising a total of £1,510.

Masks are available to order for £6 via Facebook at Rachel Stitched it.

• Hunstanton face masks

Sandy Duff-Dick of Hunstanton is making masks made of reusable and washable cotton.

Masks made by Hannah Wilde of Original Hannah's Headbands. Picture: Original Hannah's HeadbandsMasks made by Hannah Wilde of Original Hannah's Headbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Headbands

She said: “I started making masks at the beginning of lockdown to donate to various sources who needed them, such as key workers and vulnerable people. We are now beginning to sell them to our local community but are also currently working on donating them to QEH Kings Lynn.”

They are also lined with round-head elastics for wearers.

The masks come in three sizes: three to six years, six to 12 years, and adults. They are £5 each.

You may also want to watch:

You can either collect the masks or they are delivered locally. Contact 07585 938726.

• Unique Textiles by Gemma

Nail technician Gemma Watson has started making fabric masks out of her home in Costessey.

She said: “I have a salon set up and usually do nails and beauty treatments, but obviously we’ll be among the last allowed back to work. Having decorated every room in the house I thought I’d buy a sewing machine and give this a go. I’m used to working long hours and it felt so strange for me not do be doing anything.”

MORE: Frankie & Benny’s owner confirms 125 restaurants will close

Ms Watson’s masks are £5 for collection or delivery in the NR8 area.

The masks can also be posted for £1.70.

Contact 07795 514935.

• Spaceships and Rainbows

Taverham-based Spaceships and Rainbows usually operates as a children’s clothing brand.

During lockdown owner Becca Andrews has turned her hand to face coverings, and is making them in adult men’s and women’s styles as well as teen, and two different child’s sizes.

They also include a pocket so users can add a filter and wire if needed.

Adult masks are £6 and children’s are £5.

Contact 07894 866501.

• Run o’ the Mill

Jo Waite in North Walsham is making handmade face coverings for adults and children in a range of fabrics.

The masks are double cotton and have soft ties. They are priced at £5.50 per face covering with a £1 contribution to postage.

Customers should visit Ms Waite’s website at runothemill.co.uk.

• Loco Lou’s

In Beccles Laura Hanks is donating 50% of all her profits to Norfolk animal sanctuary PACT.

The masks are available via Facebook, search for Loco Lou’s page.

The masks are £3 or two for £5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Investigation after former Anglia TV presenter was sent email threat linked to House of Commons IP address

Dan O'Hagan. Pic: Archant.

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson
Drive 24