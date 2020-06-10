Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Wearing a face mask may become the new normal for many of us as we go about our daily lives.

Facemasks made in Norwich by Original Hannah's Hairbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Hairbands Facemasks made in Norwich by Original Hannah's Hairbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Hairbands

Where the government has asked the public not to medical face masks – so as to keep stock for frontline workers – they have advised people cover their noses and mouths.

Many are chopping up old t-shirts or pairs of socks, but if you’d like to invest in a locally sourced option there are plenty to be had.

• Original Hannah’s headbands

Hannah Wilde has been run off her feet by orders for both face coverings and headbands.

Laura Hanks' masks available via Loco Lou. Picture: Loco Lou Laura Hanks' masks available via Loco Lou. Picture: Loco Lou

Ms Wilde launched Hannah’s Headbands having seen her daughter – a key worker – suffering from wearing PPE.

Her headbands have buttons on which allow the wearer to hook the elastic over them instead of ears – making them more comfortable.

Now Ms Wilde is making hundreds of face masks every day from her home in Norwich.

Facemasks made by Spaceships and Rainbows. Picture: Spaceships and Rainbows Facemasks made by Spaceships and Rainbows. Picture: Spaceships and Rainbows

The headbands are £7.50 each, or £9 with a matching headband.

They are available via Original Hannah’s Headbands on Facebook.

• Rachel Stitched It

Seamstress Rachel Robb is no stranger to the textile industry, but has turned her East Harling home workshop into a facemask factory during lockdown.

Masks made by Unique Textiles by Gemma based in Costessey. Picture: Unique Textiles by Gemma Masks made by Unique Textiles by Gemma based in Costessey. Picture: Unique Textiles by Gemma

As well as creating the brightly coloured facemasks, Ms Robb has been raising money to donate to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, raising a total of £1,510.

Masks are available to order for £6 via Facebook at Rachel Stitched it.

• Hunstanton face masks

Sandy Duff-Dick of Hunstanton is making masks made of reusable and washable cotton.

Masks made by Hannah Wilde of Original Hannah's Headbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Headbands Masks made by Hannah Wilde of Original Hannah's Headbands. Picture: Original Hannah's Headbands

She said: “I started making masks at the beginning of lockdown to donate to various sources who needed them, such as key workers and vulnerable people. We are now beginning to sell them to our local community but are also currently working on donating them to QEH Kings Lynn.”

They are also lined with round-head elastics for wearers.

The masks come in three sizes: three to six years, six to 12 years, and adults. They are £5 each.

You can either collect the masks or they are delivered locally. Contact 07585 938726.

• Unique Textiles by Gemma

Nail technician Gemma Watson has started making fabric masks out of her home in Costessey.

She said: “I have a salon set up and usually do nails and beauty treatments, but obviously we’ll be among the last allowed back to work. Having decorated every room in the house I thought I’d buy a sewing machine and give this a go. I’m used to working long hours and it felt so strange for me not do be doing anything.”

Ms Watson’s masks are £5 for collection or delivery in the NR8 area.

The masks can also be posted for £1.70.

Contact 07795 514935.

• Spaceships and Rainbows

Taverham-based Spaceships and Rainbows usually operates as a children’s clothing brand.

During lockdown owner Becca Andrews has turned her hand to face coverings, and is making them in adult men’s and women’s styles as well as teen, and two different child’s sizes.

They also include a pocket so users can add a filter and wire if needed.

Adult masks are £6 and children’s are £5.

Contact 07894 866501.

• Run o’ the Mill

Jo Waite in North Walsham is making handmade face coverings for adults and children in a range of fabrics.

The masks are double cotton and have soft ties. They are priced at £5.50 per face covering with a £1 contribution to postage.

Customers should visit Ms Waite’s website at runothemill.co.uk.

• Loco Lou’s

In Beccles Laura Hanks is donating 50% of all her profits to Norfolk animal sanctuary PACT.

The masks are available via Facebook, search for Loco Lou’s page.

The masks are £3 or two for £5.