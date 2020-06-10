Frankie & Benny’s owner confirms 125 restaurants will close

The owner of Frankie & Benny’s has ramped up the number of closures the chain will suffer - putting 3,000 jobs on the line. The Restaurant Group, which owns Frankie & Benny’s along with Chiquito and Coast to Coast, confirmed today that 125 sites are set to close. This is an increase on the 90 sites which had previously been earmarked for closure.

The result will be the group’s portfolio will fall to 160 sites.

The Restaurant Group also owns pan-Asian chain Wagamama, and runs several pubs and concessions in airports. These will not be affected by the news, it said.

The stores that will close are “principally” Frankie and Benny’s restaurants, it added. The news will be a concern to fans of Norwich’s Riverside Retail Park, which before lockdown hosted a Frankie & Benny’s, a Coast to Coast and a Chiquito. Already Coast to Coast has announced it will not be reopening in the city, with staff saying they are “devastated”.

Elsewhere in Norfolk there are Frankie & Benny’s in Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

The list of which restaurants will close has not been revealed.

“The issues facing our sector are well documented and we have already taken decisive action to improve our liquidity, reduce our cost base and downsize our operations,” said chief executive Andy Hornby.

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank all of my TRG colleagues for their continued understanding and extraordinary commitment during this unprecedented period.”