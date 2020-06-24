McDonald’s restaurants reopen for walk-in customers

McDonald's at Norwich Haymarket has reopened. Picture: Archant Archant

McDonald’s has reopened some of its sites for walk-in orders, where previously fans of the chain could only order at drive-throughs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From today the McDonald’s restaurant in Norwich’s Haymarket will reopen, as well as on the High Street in King’s Lynn and Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

The sites will be open from 11am to 10pm.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurants will now have a one-way system for customers and delivery couriers.

MORE: New vintage store opens selling Prada at a pinch

A limited number of people will be allowed in the restaurant, and customers will be asked to sanitise their hands upon arrival.

Customers are also being encouraged to order via the McDonald’s app, and self-order screens will be sanitised at least every half an hour.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.”