Search

Advanced search

McDonald’s restaurants reopen for walk-in customers

PUBLISHED: 11:20 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 24 June 2020

McDonald's at Norwich Haymarket has reopened. Picture: Archant

McDonald's at Norwich Haymarket has reopened. Picture: Archant

Archant

McDonald’s has reopened some of its sites for walk-in orders, where previously fans of the chain could only order at drive-throughs.

From today the McDonald’s restaurant in Norwich’s Haymarket will reopen, as well as on the High Street in King’s Lynn and Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

The sites will be open from 11am to 10pm.

You may also want to watch:

The restaurants will now have a one-way system for customers and delivery couriers.

MORE: New vintage store opens selling Prada at a pinch

A limited number of people will be allowed in the restaurant, and customers will be asked to sanitise their hands upon arrival.

Customers are also being encouraged to order via the McDonald’s app, and self-order screens will be sanitised at least every half an hour.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

‘No attempt at decency’ - Starbucks apologises after worker ‘orders’ busker to move on

Busker Chris James, who was left intimidated after a Starbucks worker told him to move on. Picture: Dickie Hartt

Most Read

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Metal object discovered washed up on beach - and no-one knows what it is

HM Coastguard was called in after a mysterious object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Threats made to shoot, stab and kill former city boxing champion, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Runners raise more than £5,000 for struggling Norfolk zoos

Runners, walkers and cyclists took part in a virtual challenge in a bid to rasie money for Banham Zoo and Africa Alive. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Ian Clarke: Why have Norwich City lost their bouncebackability?

Tim Krul and Max Aarons of Norwich look dejected as the Southampton players celebrate Stuart Armstrong putting them 2-0 up at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images