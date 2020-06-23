New vintage store opens selling Prada at a pinch

Hannah Springham (inset) has launched Vegas Vintage. Picture: Vegas Vintage Vegas Vintage

A new vintage designer shop has opened in Norfolk selling everything from Dolce and Gabbana suits to Prada heels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A vintage D&G jacket. Picture: Simon Finlay. A vintage D&G jacket. Picture: Simon Finlay.

Vegas Vintage will open as a retail unit within the Dial House, a hotel, restaurant and spa in north Norfolk.

The venture is being managed by Hannah Springham, who owns the Dial House at Reepham as well as Farmyard in Norwich alongside husband Andrew.

MORE: ‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys



A Dolce and Gabbana suit on offer at Vegas Vintage. Picture: Simon Finlay. A Dolce and Gabbana suit on offer at Vegas Vintage. Picture: Simon Finlay.

Having worked for designer boutiques in London’s Old Bond Street, Ms Springham has used her contacts to source rare designer pieces for the store.

“I worked in Prada in the VIP section for a number of years so I’ve used some of my old contacts to source stuff. Some of the pieces we are selling is what I sold to customers years ago – skirts that went for £400 that we’re now selling for £80,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“After that I went into fashion programming – I worked on Gok’s Fashion Fix for example – so I had some contacts through that too.

“What we really want to emulate is ethical buying, the same was we do food in our restaurants. The pieces we have aren’t a trend for one season, they’re classic pieces. It’s very much the opposite of fast fashion and clothes you just wear once.”

The Dial House, along with Farmyard in Norwich, will be reopening on July 5.

Ms Springham said: “We’ve been looking at the way retail is going and we just want to give customers every reason to come and visit us. We already sell some antiques at the Dial House and given my background it seemed like a good addition.

“We just want customers to be able to come and spend the weekend, to stay the night and dine and shop and have it all in one place.”

The name Vegas Vintage came about given the feel-good factor of the association.

“When you think of Vegas you think of fun and colour and sequins – everything that this shop is about. It’s been such a miserable time recently that we just really wanted to give people something to get excited about,” she said.

To find out more search for Vegas Vintage on Instagram.