Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

21 January, 2019 - 14:06
Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Archant

Having opened in Norwich less than four months ago, wine cafe Veeno has now closed.

Veeno was located on Castle Mall’s Timberhill Terrace, as part of a £3m development.

The Italian wine bar ceased trading on Saturday.

Tables and stock have been removed from the site.

Staff at the site said they could not comment any further due to “legal reasons.”

At the top of the Castle Mall Shopping Centre, Veeno has opened it's doors to wine lovers Picture: Neil DidsburyAt the top of the Castle Mall Shopping Centre, Veeno has opened it's doors to wine lovers Picture: Neil Didsbury

The cafe specialised in the Italian dining style of Aperitivo which is an after-work culture of drinking and eating appetisers such as cold meats and cheese.

The business was launched in 2013 by friends Nino Caruso and Andrea Zecchino, with the wines being sourced from Caruso’s family vineyard in Sicily which was established by his great-grandfather.

The closure will be a blow to Castle Mall, which was hoping to remodel itself as a leisure destination by adding new eateries as well as a bowling alley and obstacle assault course.

