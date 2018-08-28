Search

Advanced search

Laura Ashley growth plan could see 40 stores close

PUBLISHED: 06:57 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:57 17 December 2018

Laura Ashley is to close around 40 stores as the companys new chairman pushes ahead with a fresh vision for the brand which includes expansion in China. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Laura Ashley is to close around 40 stores as the companys new chairman pushes ahead with a fresh vision for the brand which includes expansion in China. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Laura Ashley is set to close around 40 stores as part of an expansion plan from its new chairman.

Andrew Khoo told the Press Association that he expects to reduce the number of UK stores from 160 to 120 as he pushes ahead with a new vision for the retailer, which includes expansion in China.

The strategy has already seen 40 branches close since the start of 2015. In East Anglia, it still has stores in Norwich, Beccles, Woodbridge and Colchester.

Mr Khoo, who took over as chairman of Laura Ashley’s owner from his father Khoo Kay Peng last week, said he wanted the company to have fewer stores, but for the remaining ones to be larger.

“It’s more about showcasing the brand. It doesn’t really matter if they buy online or offline, we just want them to get inspired,” he said.

He added that the group would look at moving staff from any stores which close to the enlarged shops.

Laura Ashley is also set to roll out bricks and mortar stores in China once it has built a significant online customer base.

Mr Khoo said the company already has a regional office in Singapore, employing around 10 people, focused solely on ecommerce in China.

“We’re moving to Asia in a much bigger way,” he said. “Once we get a significant foothold in digital retail in China we can look at the physical stores rollout.”

British retailers have had a difficult year as high street footfall declines and consumer confidence wanes. Last week Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley said November was “unbelievably bad” and warned that many retailers will be unable to take the strain.

Mr Khoo said that Laura Ashley in the UK had seen some promising signs in the run-up to Christmas including an uptick in clothing sales, but it has been slow to shift big-ticket items like furniture.

“It’s a challenging environment and it could become more challenging,” he said.

But he remained positive on Laura Ashley’s home market despite the threat of Brexit uncertainty.

“My long-term view of the UK is I have confidence in the UK and we will continue to invest in the UK. As long as Laura Ashley stays relevant there’s no reason we can’t get over this little speed bump.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Farming feature: Cheap food comes at a cost, warns East Anglian farmers’ leader

Sarah Chambers
Rachel Carrington, director of NFU East Anglia Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

An East Anglian farmers’ leader is cautioning against creating a post-Brexit divide between those able to afford food reared and grown to a high standard in the UK and those who can’t.

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Laura Ashley growth plan could see 40 stores close

Laura Ashley is to close around 40 stores as the companys new chairman pushes ahead with a fresh vision for the brand which includes expansion in China. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Revealed: First look around Norfolk’s newest leisure resort

One of the lodges at Norfolk Woods, Darwin Escapes's new multi-million pound luxury resort and spa at Pentney Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed - the scale of new King’s Lynn power station

An artist's impression of the new power station planned for the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: EPUKI

Here’s where you can bid for a champion Christmas turkey at poultry auctions across Norfolk

The TW Gaze annual Christmas poultry and show and sale in Diss. Picture: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk firm wins gold sleep award for baby mattress

Eric White, centre, managing director of East Coast Nurseries, at the ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza, with editor of Mother and Baby magazine, Emma Bailey. Photo: Mother and Baby/East Coast Nurseries

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: It’s time to stop the debt threats

Martin Lewis, founder of moneysavingexpert.com

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide