Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Wind farms near sign-off as environmental impact report submitted

11 June, 2019 - 00:00
Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall

© Ben Barden Photography Ltd.

Key plans paving the way for two major new wind farms in Norfolk have been submitted.

Cable route for proposed Norfolk Vanguard project. Picture: VattenfallCable route for proposed Norfolk Vanguard project. Picture: Vattenfall

Energy giant Vattenfall has submitted two pieces of key information - final plans to government to begin building their Vanguard project and an environmental statement submitted to the Planning Inspectorate for its Boreas farm.

Both projects will be located off the north Norfolk coast.

Boreas is the second of the Swedish firm's projects and if approved in 2020 will make a "telling impact" on reducing Norfolk's carbon emissions.

Catrin Ellis Jones. Picture: (Julian Claxton) CHVP and VattenfallCatrin Ellis Jones. Picture: (Julian Claxton) CHVP and Vattenfall

MORE: Union demands Aviva's Norwich staff are not kept in the dark

Catrin Ellis Jones is the stakeholder engagement manager for both Vanguard and Boreas, and said that the developer was doing everything it could to minimise environmental impact.

You may also want to watch:

"The evidence of our conversations with the public is clear to see," she said. "We've chosen to use DC instead of AC - even though this is relatively unused, but this allowed us to minimise onshore building."

Vanguard teams will be using the same power lines laid for the Vanguard project for the Boreas project, which will be beside the Vanguard wind farm.

"Because it's so close we can utilise the cutting-edge technology from Vanguard on the Boreas project," Ms Ellis Jones said.

"We're using huge wind turbines - which will be far out to sea and out of sight - so that we can use fewer of them and cause less disruption to sea birds."

These wind turbines will be about 350m tall to their tip, and can produce up to 20 megawatts of power.

Vattenfall have also spoken to landowners, communities and councils which will be affected by the laying of cables through their land.

"We have compensation plans in place," Ms Ellis Jones said. "Not just financial, as we appreciate the cables could be going through agricultural land which may take a few seasons to return to normal."

The team will lay the cables in 150m bursts at a time to ensure the soil is not exposed for too long.

"We want to do it as quickly as possible and then move on. Other suppliers would dig trenches and lay it all, but we want to be in Norfolk for the next 30 years, and want to work with the county," she said.

Vattenfall have asked the Planning Inspectorate to make the environmental impact form public as soon as they are satisfied, so that the general public can view and comment on them.

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Wind farms near sign-off as environmental impact report submitted

Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Picture: Vattenfall
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists