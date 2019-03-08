Search

Union demands Aviva's Norwich staff are not kept in the dark

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 10 June 2019

Aviva's Surrey House which houses the Marble Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aviva's Surrey House which houses the Marble Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Union officials are demanding Aviva update staff on job losses saying workers should not have to "live in a state of uncertainty".

Aviva announced last week that it was cutting 1,800 jobs from its workforce over the next three years.

But the staff's union, Unite, have said that answers to key questions must be answered in the coming months.

Unite did add however, that it felt positive about the conversations it was set to have with the Norwich-based insurers.

"We don't yet know where these jobs are going to be cut from," said Andy Case, Unite's Aviva officer.

"Aviva have offices all over the world - the jobs may not even be in this country. I suspect that might be wishful thinking, but we simply don't know.

"The 1,800 number is enough to shut down an Aviva site. We'd like to know whether these jobs are a cut-down in middle management or if Aviva are looking to close one of their sites, as that's a very different proposition."

Mr Case added that staff should not be left in the dark over the outcomes of these decisions for the duration of the redundancy period of three years.

Aviva has repeatedly assured Unite, and its staff, that this will not be the case.

A spokesman for Aviva said: "We are absolutely committed to talking to our people as and when there is more detail, but it is simply too soon to be able to provide further detail on timings right now.

"We will be looking to minimise redundancies through vacancy closures and natural turnover, although as we have said, there will be some mandatory redundancies."

Mr Case believes that Aviva will do its upmost to avoid mandatory redundancies.

"We were also pleased with the initial announcement as Aviva said they were keen to engage with Unite," he added.

"Very often you don't see that in these announcements and I think it bodes well. We have a managed relationship with Aviva and have a few meetings with them planned in to find out more information and support staff as much as we can."

