‘A new way of hairdressing’ - Norfolk salons welcome back first clients since lockdown

Hannah Allinson, happy to be back as she re-opens her hair salon, Unit 7, to clients at Heydon. With her from left, her client, Katherine Holloway; hairdresser, Jade Cummins, back, with her client, Carol Armstrong. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

As hairdressers and barber shops opened their doors for the first time in three months, men and women across Norfolk have left their lockdown locks behind.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Unit 7 hair salon which has re-opened at Heydon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Unit 7 hair salon which has re-opened at Heydon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Despite the changes in our salons, many were just relieved to let the professionals get their hands on hair in need of some TLC.

From a cut and colour, to a close shave, the day marked another step towards normality.

And customers at Unit 7 hair salon, in Heydon, were thrilled to be back in the chair.

Hannah Allinson, the salon owner, said she felt nervous before starting work but once her first client walked through the door it wasn’t long before she was back in the swing of things.

Hannah Allinson, front, happy to be back as she re-opens her hair salon, Unit 7, to clients at Heydon. With her is hairdresser, Jade Cummins, with her client Carol Armstrong. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Hannah Allinson, front, happy to be back as she re-opens her hair salon, Unit 7, to clients at Heydon. With her is hairdresser, Jade Cummins, with her client Carol Armstrong. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ms Allinson said: “I was really nervous this morning – it felt like I was starting a new job.

“But now it just feels like normal and I am really happy to be back.

“We will just see how it goes, watch if the guidelines change and just take every day as it comes.

“I think this will be a new way of hairdressing.”

Michelle Garrod owner of Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson Michelle Garrod owner of Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Ms Allinson’s first customer of the day, Katherine Holloway, was in for a colour treatment from 9.30am to 1pm, and said she felt safe in the salon with the new measures in place.

“I haven’t had my hair done since February and I had bad greys, so I am very happy to be back.”, said Ms Holloway.

“I have been really strict over lockdown but I wasn’t concerned coming back today because I know Hannah is a bit of a clean freak and I know I was her first client today.

“I wouldn’t have felt comfortable going into a big salon in Norwich with lots of people. But because I have been here before I knew how big it is and that it would be safe.”

Tabitha Colman a stylist at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson Tabitha Colman a stylist at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

MORE: By appointment only, and no small talk - hairdressers and barber shops reveal changes

Jade Cummins, a stylist who works alongside Ms Allinson in the salon, was also with her first client of the day, Carol Armstrong - who attempted to box die her hair from home during lockdown.

Ms Armstrong said: “Jade gave me advice over the phone so I could do my hair at home.

“She told me the colours to order online and then she sent me a diagram of how to have it sectioned – I didn’t mess it up too much.

“But I am really pleased to be back today.”

June Quinn came to have her hair cut for the first time in three months, at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson June Quinn came to have her hair cut for the first time in three months, at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

Aspire hair salon, on Cannerby Lane, in Norwich, also welcomed back its first clients and its owner, Michelle Garrod, said their phone has been going non-stop for those wanting appointments.

She said: “For us it’s not so different because we have always had one person per stylist and because it’s quite big in here and there is only three of us, we just spread ourselves out.

“What we are trying to do is get the same household in, because we do a lot of families. This afternoon we have a mum and her two daughters, and it will just be them in the salon.

“We are so happy to see our clients again.”

Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman

Tabitha Colman, a hairdresser at the salon, said she has been getting used to cutting hair wearing a visor.

The 24-year-old said: “I was so nervous to come back this morning, but we have been coming in through the week getting everything prepared and running through what we are going to do to keep everyone safe.

“It wasn’t so bad after my first client but working with a visor was hard to get used to, it has taken me a couple of haircuts.”

In the salon was 87-year-old, June Quinn, who was getting her first cut in three months.

Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman

She said: “I am happy to be back. I love to come here, they really look after me.

“Coming here today hasn’t bothered me much because I don’t really go out, I am indoors all of the time.”

At the Wolfpack barber shop, on Bells Road, in Gorleston, they have praised their clients for sticking to the new rules after a successful first day back.

Barber shop apprentice, Camden Blackett, said: “We are usually so busy and it’s a breath of fresh air being strictly appointments and everyone has been so compliant with the rules and regulations, there haven’t been any issues at all.

Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman Clients had their first hair cut in three months at Aspire hair salon in Norwich. Photo: Tabitha Colman

“A lot of people have respected the fact they have had to wait outside, arrive on time and wash their hair - it’s very different but we will get used to it.

“But it has actually caught us all of guard how well it has gone.

“And it’s been a barrel of laughs being back with our regular clients who are ecstatic they can see the shape of their heads again.”

Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

Kane Kyriakides, owner of The Wolfpack barber shop in Gorleston. Photo: Kane Kyriakides Kane Kyriakides, owner of The Wolfpack barber shop in Gorleston. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides Clients had their hair cut at The Wolfpack barber shop for the first time since lockdown. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

You may also want to watch: