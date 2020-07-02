By appointment only, and no small talk - hairdressers and barber shops reveal changes

The Wolfpack barber shop, in Gorleston, is preparing to open from July 4. Photo: Kane Kyriakides

Split ends, dark roots, or a fade that’s faded - many of us are looking forward to getting our hair back under control as hairdressers and barbers reopen this weekend. EMILY THOMSON spoke with the professionals about what will be changing at the salon.

Kane Kyriakides owner of the Wolfpack barber shop in Gorleston.

For the past three months, homemade haircuts have become the norm - but the professionals are back.

Lockdown easing measures mean salons and barbers can reopen from Saturday and salvage what is left of our locks.

But for those wielding the scissors, it won’t be business as usual.

Kane Kyriakides, owner of the Wolfpack barber shop, on Bells Road, in Gorleston, is looking forward to getting back to the job he loves.



But he said he is “apprehensive” about the future and how these changes will affect his business.

“Before lockdown we were really busy as a walk-in in service,” he said.

“We are used to seeing our regulars and friendly faces nipping in and saying hello – but that is all going to change.”

When the shop reopens from Saturday, all three barbers will only be allowed one client each - with strict one-hour appointments.

Hannah Allinson, from Unit 7 Hair, in Heydon, is preparing to open her salon from July 4.

New safety measures include chairs being two metres apart, the wearing of face masks or visors, and the use of hand sanitising stations and disposable gowns.

As well as the sterilisation of equipment, deep cleans before and after each client and a temperature check upon arrival will take place.

The 29-year-old added: “This has been en eye opener as a business owner. I am happy to be reopening but also apprehensive to see how it will all work.

“We have also heard you shouldn’t make small talk with clients – which will be difficult.



“We were such a busy and lively shop before lockdown – each barber would usually do about 15 to 20 haircuts a day.

“It will be interesting to see the do-it-yourself haircuts and what we can do to fix it.”

Another salon owner preparing to open on Saturday is Hannah Allinson from Unit 7 Hair, in Heydon – just outside of Norwich.

She says she is looking forward to seeing her customers and making them feel good again.



Ms Allinson said: “At the salon it’s just me and one other girl which - with everything in place – is a bit of a god send because we have so much space.

“So going back to work will feel like normal – despite the visors.

Sienna Wetteland, with her mother, Tina Drewry, at their salon Headlines in Attleborough.

“Luckily, the salon is airy and large, with two doors, including the entrance and barns doors at the back to the carpark.

“Clients will come in through the front and out of the back, as a one-way system.”

Other measures the 26-year-old will put in place include, social distancing stickers, hand sanitising stations, disposable biodegradable towels, disposable gowns, gloves to wash hair and sterilising equipment after every use.

They will also cling film salon chairs before every client and dispose of it when they leave.

She added: “There are so many guidelines it’s hard to know what to follow.

“We can’t offer things like dry cuts because hair has to be washed.

“We are not even allowed to serve and teas of coffees.”

Sienna Wetteland, a hairdresser, from Headlines, in Attleborough, says her family-run business will be opening its doors from Monday, July 6 – after a major refurbishment.

Ms Wetteland said: “We have all new furniture, redecorated inside, extended the front yard – so it will be great relaunch and we’ll try to adjust to the new normal.

“We won’t be allowed magazines and we can’t offer refreshments – so it does take away the luxury of the salon because they come here for a pamper session.

“But it’s just about making the best of a bad situation.”

Headlines, owned by Ms Wetteland’s stepdad, Keith Drewry and mum, Tina Drewry, has six hairdressers who will all be wearing face masks and spaced at a two-metre distance.

They will also take temperatures and contact details at the door when each client arrives.

The 27-year-old said: “We are having to allow 15 minutes in between each client – so we have had to halve the clients we would usually do in a day to allow for sterilisation and to disinfect before the next person.

“We have also allowed more time for clients to rectify any mistakes and to deal with hair growth or roots, it will be bigger job, but we are looking forward to it.”