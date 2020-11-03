Search

Advanced search

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

PUBLISHED: 06:00 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 03 November 2020

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Archant

TUI has shaken off lockdown woes by announcing flights to new holiday destinations from Norwich Airport.

Passengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUIPassengers booked on TUI flights from Norwich are demanding action. Pic: TUI

Next winter flights on offer from TUI will include those to Tenerife, and from summer 2022 routes will also include Corfu, Dalaman, Heraklion, Ibiza, Menorca, Palma, Rhodes and Paphos.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport said: “The launch of TUI’s winter 2021 and summer 2022 programmes gives passengers the opportunity to book with confidence and look forward to a well-deserved break.

MORE: KLM flights set to change from Norwich Airport due to Covid “It’s fantastic news for our airport and our region, with air travel and international connectivity critical to both. We welcome TUI’s announcement and look forward to seeing a return to passenger growth, with a clear demand for travel post-Covid-19, and a variety of routes offering passengers a great choice of destinations.”

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI added: “Our latest customer survey and booking patterns for next summer indicate that the great British public are looking forward to future holidays even more so as they may have been unable to take one this year. This is why we have launched our future holiday programmes through to the end of October 2022, so that families and couples alike can plan ahead to next year and beyond to make informed choices about what will make their perfect holiday from the wide range we have on offer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

National Trust will keep outdoor spaces open during lockdown

Walking in Sheringham Park, one of the National Trust-owned places in Norfolk. PICTURE: Antony Kelly

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk can ‘earn its way out of lockdown for good behaviour’

The national lockdown aims to reduce coronavirus infection rates. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

How property prices have changed in your part of Norfolk

The North Norfolk coast where house prices have surged since the market re-opened in May. Picture: Chris Bishop

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan