TUI has shaken off lockdown woes by announcing flights to new holiday destinations from Norwich Airport.

Next winter flights on offer from TUI will include those to Tenerife, and from summer 2022 routes will also include Corfu, Dalaman, Heraklion, Ibiza, Menorca, Palma, Rhodes and Paphos.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport said: “The launch of TUI’s winter 2021 and summer 2022 programmes gives passengers the opportunity to book with confidence and look forward to a well-deserved break.

MORE: KLM flights set to change from Norwich Airport due to Covid “It’s fantastic news for our airport and our region, with air travel and international connectivity critical to both. We welcome TUI’s announcement and look forward to seeing a return to passenger growth, with a clear demand for travel post-Covid-19, and a variety of routes offering passengers a great choice of destinations.”

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI added: “Our latest customer survey and booking patterns for next summer indicate that the great British public are looking forward to future holidays even more so as they may have been unable to take one this year. This is why we have launched our future holiday programmes through to the end of October 2022, so that families and couples alike can plan ahead to next year and beyond to make informed choices about what will make their perfect holiday from the wide range we have on offer.”