KLM flights set to change from Norwich Airport due to Covid

KLM after landing on its first flight back into Norwich after resuming following lockdown. Norwich Airport's managing director, Richard Pace is pictured, left. Pic: EDP Archant

KLM is “monitoring the situation” regarding its Norwich service after TUI delayed flights to Tenerife until December.

Passengers disembarking from the first KLM flight back into Norwich after lockdown but is the service going to be reduced? Pic: EDP Passengers disembarking from the first KLM flight back into Norwich after lockdown but is the service going to be reduced? Pic: EDP

It comes as airlines are feeling the bite of Covid and the drop in travel. EasyJet has stated it will fly just 25pc of its planned routes for the rest of 2020, after revealing annual losses of up to £845 million due to the pandemic.

Jet2 also scrapped all its flights to the Canary Islands from airports including Stansted and Ryanair is set to fly 40pc of its routes.

Flights continue to operate between Norwich and Amsterdam but KLM said it will be “adapting schedules” over the coming weeks.

And it has emerged the new TUI flights from Norwich to Tenerife, originally due to start this week, are now delayed until December 24.

Dutch airline KLM, which only resumed its service from Norwich in August after lockdown, has stated it will be reducing some of its services and losing jobs after submitting a restructuring plan to its country’s ministry of finance for a loan to aid it through the pandemic.

The problems for airlines are a result of people’s reluctance to travel amid coronavirus especially with so many countries now requiring quarantine.

A spokeswoman from KLM said: “Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 crisis, KLM has been adapting its network and flight schedule in line with government travel restrictions and customer demand. At present, KLM continues to operate a daily flight between Norwich and Amsterdam. The carrier will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks, adapting schedules accordingly.”

She said KLM had introduced a new fully flexible commercial policy whereby customers can now request a refundable voucher, free of charge, for all tickets with a planned departure up and until March 31, 2021. Customers then have the choice of buying a new ticket with the voucher or requesting a refund.

In a statement on social media, Jet2 said: “Due to the current government travel advice, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays to the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria) up to and including October 31.”

Loganair is still operating flights from Norwich to Aberdeen and Edinburgh.