The toys that are going to be on everyone's Christmas 2019 wishlist, and when to buy them

17 May, 2019 - 07:00
L.O.L. dolls are still going to be hugely popular this Christmas. Store Photo: Amazon

L.O.L. dolls are still going to be hugely popular this Christmas. Store Photo: Amazon

Norfolk toy retailers are making their predictions on which toys and games will be on everyone's Christmas list this year.

Zatu Games has made its predictions on the gaming trends of the year. Picture: ANTONY KELLYZatu Games has made its predictions on the gaming trends of the year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Even though summer hasn't started, retailers are gearing up for the festive season with the Eurotrade International toy trade show taking place next month.

Steve Kerrison is the managing director of Kerrison Toys in Aylsham Road. He said: "We're seeing a real resurgence of classic toys like Lego and Jenga. Lego Harry Potter came back last year for the first time in 10 years, and games like Monopoly are releasing new versions."

L.O.L. dolls are expected to sell out fast. Photo: AmazonL.O.L. dolls are expected to sell out fast. Photo: Amazon

Latest versions of the classic board game include Game of Thrones and Syrim Monopoly.

Mr Kerrison, who has been in the toy industry for 50 years, continued: "LOL dolls are still really popular, and they've been a trend for about three years."

Classic game demand is on the rise. Picture: ANTONY KELLYClassic game demand is on the rise. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

But Mr Kerrison advised parents to buy early for their children if they wanted to get their hands on the right items.

"Because of the way social media and YouTube has changed the industry, releases are being made worldwide instead of released to the States first and half a year later to the UK," he explained.

"As a result manufacturers are having to produce on a global scale and the popular toys are getting more difficult to get hold of."

Because of this, Norwich's Zatu Games is encouraging customers to buy sooner rather than later.

Rebecca Livermore, digital marketing executive for Zatu Games, said: "Believe it or not, now is the best time to buy toys. After Easter, beginning of spring and before the summer holidays. The other best time would be our Autumn sale, which usually runs throughout late September to October."

Zatu also predicted that game The Mind is increasing in popularity with children, Ms Livermore adding: "It is too soon to be able to tell. The gaming world moves very quickly, if a incredible new game is created, it can take off very quickly.

"But adults are very quickly starting to love the new game - What do you Meme? It is a party game and we predict it to be the game of the year and potentially the top selling party game next Christmas. It is for the social media generation."

