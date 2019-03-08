A week in Crete for £230 - Brexit battering sees holiday prices slashed in Norfolk

Norfolk's travel agents are banking on some of their best deals ever after demand for European holidays took a Brexit battering.

Agents across the county are offering week-long breaks for as little as £230 with flights, transfers, luggage and accommodation included as holidaymakers exercise greater caution over Brexit fears.

"We have seen a fall in demand for people travelling to Europe," said Gary Wright, general manager of Destinations Business and Leisure Ravel in Norwich's Rosary Road.

"It's difficult to say by how much, but I handle leisure travel to Europe and we have had fewer enquiries. Business travel on the other hand is booming."

Mr Wright said that he is seeing customers choosing to instead travel outside of the EU, visiting Turkey and Tunisia.

"Holidays in Tunisia are picking up once again, people were reluctant to go there the past few years for obvious reasons," Mr Wright said.

Rebecca England, owner of Attleborough Travel, said she had also seen demand for Turkish holidays increasing.

"It's nice to see because I think Turkey does need British tourism," she said. "I'm also seeing worldwide holidays increasing. Australia has always been popular for us but we're also seeing a rise in demand for Canada, China and destinations like the Mauritius."

She added: "I'm also seeing people book a lot further in advance - I'm already getting enquiries for 2020."

But Nick Lee, managing director of Broadland Travel Worldchoice in North Walsham, said demand had started to pick up in the past week alone.

"I think people are just sick and tired of Brexit and just want to book a holiday," he said.

Since the Brexit deadline of March 29 was missed, European holiday searches in the first week of April increased by 5.5pc according to holiday comparison website icelolly.com.

Mr Lee added: "April was very quiet so a lot of travel agents have put on very good deals at about 50pc off as a result of trying to make up for the lower demand over the past few months."

But the downturn in European holiday bookings is not solely down to Brexit, says Sophie Griffiths, editor of the Travel Trade Gazette.

"I think a downturn in European holiday bookings was always going to happen now that Tunisia and Turkey are back on the market," she said. "Flights to Tunisia only started last summer and they're finally getting back to what they were prior to 2015.

"What's interesting is that the travel agents - particularly independents - are booming despite the European downturn. I think this is because we saw so many delays and flight cancellations that people just wanted to be able to pick up the phone and have it sorted - which they could do if they'd booked with an agent.

"It's difficult to way whether bookings will pick up after Britain leaves the EU - because who knows when that will happen. It's also worth noting that Spain is still the UK's number one holiday destination, we'll never stop going because of the proximity."

Here are some of Norfolk's best holiday deals:

- A week-long holiday to Rhodes for £270.

Flights from Norwich airport with luggage, transfers and self-catering accommodation included.

Available with Broadland Travel Worldchoice.

- A week-long holiday to Crete for £230.

Flights also from Norwich airport with transfers, luggage and self-catering accomodation included.

Available with Broadland Travel Worldchoice.

- Seven nights in Bulgaria for £300.

4* bed and breakfast with flights from Norwich Airport included.

Available with Destinations Travel.

- A week in Turkey for £537.

All inclusive holiday to a 4* hotel in Turkey with flights from Norwich Airport.

Available with Destinations Travel.

- A two week holiday to Mexico for £699.

Flights from Gatwick with luggage, transfers and bed and breakfast included.

Available with Broadland Travel Worldchoice.

- Nine days in the US for £749.

Package holiday to the US with a tour of New Orleans, Las Vegas and Los Angeles tour.

Available with Broadland Travel Worldchoice.