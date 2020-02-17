Search

Advanced search

Video

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

PUBLISHED: 14:30 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 February 2020

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

A man who built his family around a Spanish restaurant has announced he is closing the business after 21 years.

After more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Jose Garcia has run the Torero tapas restaurant in Fye Bridge since 1999, but will be closing the business in May.

An Italian restaurant is planned to take over the lease.

Mr Garcia moved to Norwich from Madrid with his wife, and said: "When we moved here we didn't have a penny. The council gave us a small grant which meant we could convert the apartment above the restaurant. It was derelict - we converted it so we could live there.

MORE: Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

"I have very fond memories here. I raised my two sons in the apartment upstairs. We don't live there any longer and it had its challenges, but I've worked harder than most people so that I can retire now."

After more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Garcia and his team of four staff say they have seen "everything" in the restaurant, from proposals to funerals.

"We have wedding parties for couples who love the restaurant," he said. "We have funerals for the same reason. We welcomed the Millennium in here.

"I'll miss my customers, and I've put a lot into this place. I tiled the walls myself, my father helped me with the decoration. At the moment I'm excited, not sad, but I'm sure I will be."

He added that the secret to his success was consistency.

After more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter more than 20 years in business, Torero Bar de Tapas in Norwich is closing. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"The menu hasn't changed, the service hasn't changed, the quality hasn't changed," he said. "It's very rare that someone would send food back saying it's not cooked how they'd like it."

He added that this element meant Torero outlived rival La Tasca when it opened down the road in Tombland.

"When La Tasca opened I was very nervous," he said. "We saw business fall slightly but then it picked right back up to normal. Everything you get in here is exactly what you'd get in Spain and that's why people like it."

He added that the staff - two full time and two part-time workers - are aware of his intentions.

"It's no secret, I've been saying for a while I want to retire," he said. "I'm going on a tour of Europe on my bike - I'm really looking forward to it."

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Outrage over Caroline Flack biography announced two days after her death

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

B-24 Liberator bomber crew remembered 75 years after crash

The wreckage of the crashed B-24 Liberator bomber. Pictures: supplied by Nigel Crossland

City centre pub to relaunch this summer following takeover

Punch Pubs & Co who have taken over the Dog House pub in Norwich, Photo by Mark Bullimore
Drive 24