Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman Archant/Sean Coleman

A boutique hotel in north Norfolk is set relaunch later in the month with a new seafood restaurant and bar, as well as refurbished rooms.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blakeney House was taken over by hotel managers Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti in December last year.

The pair had success at the Wiveton Bell, which went on to earn two Rosettes, and are hoping to replicate their triumph on the coast.

MORE: Animal massage hut and 32ft swimming pool for dogs to open

They have now spent tens of thousands refurbishing the Blakeney property, and will be opening a high-end seafood restaurant on the site.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Coleman said: "Blakeney House already has a restaurant called the Bay Tree, but we've changed the configuration so there's now a proper bar as well as a restaurant and commercial kitchen. We were hoping to be open next week but we've been slightly delayed by the bathrooms.

"We'll be selling seafood in the restaurant as well as other locally sourced ingredients. The bar has a really nice wine list and we'll also be serving cocktails."

He said: "The hotel was really lovely before but it'll just be a bit higher-end. But we're all about service so it'll be a relaxed and friendly environment. There's already enough places in Blakeney that are high end but not as relaxed, so we want to offer something different."

Mr Coleman and Mr Nagetti already have a number of members of staff, but will be hiring more as demand increases upon opening.

"We're talking to a couple of young chefs for the restaurant when it reopens," Mr Coleman said. "There will also be more jobs for local people when we fully reopen, and we know a lot of people in the industry which is a help.

"The rooms are still open. We have some people staying with us tonight and will still be putting a nice breakfast on. We hope to do more of that when we're fully up and running."

He added: "The owner has stayed the same, he just wanted to bring someone else on to run the hotel because he lives a couple of hours away and has a young family which he'd like to focus on."