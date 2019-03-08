Search

Advanced search

$imgalt
Video

Expansion plans revealed for 17th century riverside pub

PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 30 July 2019

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate

The Holkham Estate

Expansion plans for a historic pub which has been empty for three years have been revealed.

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe has been purchased by the Holkham Estate from previous owners Greene King.

The new owners have now confirmed plans to expand the pub by 50 covers, to appeal to diners as well as drinkers.

MORE: New jobs as riverside pub set to reopen after three years



James Bracey, head of land and property at the Holkham Estate, said: "It'll cost us a couple of hundred thousand pounds to do the renovation. We'll be putting in a new kitchen so that the landlord can properly cater for customers and not just be known for beverages."

The new owners already run one pub, the Victoria Inn on the estate.

However they are looking for an independent landlord to run The Lord Nelson pub.

You may also want to watch:

"We're chatting to someone who is potentially going to come in and be running it for us.

"Because we have the Victoria Inn I think we have a good idea of supply and what sells well, and we believe that this can be a success for the estate and the landlord or landlady," Mr Bracey said.

The Holkham Estate will be basing their expansion plans largely on applications already made by Greene King for expansion.

"We wanted to take on the pub because we could see that it was of massive community value and wanted to bring it back into the village," Mr Bracey said.

"Whoever the new landlord is I'm sure that they will be engaging with the community to put on events and become an important part of the village."

The pub, which dates back to the 17th century, was originally named the Plough.

It is known to have been frequented by Nelson when he returned to Burnham Thorpe - his birthplace - in the 1780s and 1790s.

Nelson was born a stone's throw away from the Walsingham Road pub, at the nearby parsonage, in 1758.

It was renamed in his honour in 1798 after the battle of the Nile (Abu Qir).

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Independent cafe closing just over a year after opening

NR2 cafe on Trory Street in Norwich. Photo: Courtney Pochin

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Sexual abuse allegations ‘covered up’ at school

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant

Man jumps into river in Norwich to push drifting boat

The boat at the centre of a river drama Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-policeman smashes window to rescue distressed dog from hot car

Al Moore. Picture: supplied by Al Moore

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Speed checks catch drivers for second time this month

Police have caught speeding drivers on Shelfanger Road in Diss twice in a month. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Sexual abuse allegations ‘covered up’ at school

Red House School, Buxton, pictured in 2002. Ex-pupils have made allegations of physical and sexual abuse. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists