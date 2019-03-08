Video

Riverside pub to reopen after three years creating new jobs

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe is to reopen after three years. Picture: The Holkham Estate The Holkham Estate

A historic pub dating back to the 17th century will reopen three years after it closed.

The Lord Nelson Pub in Burnham Thorpe will be reopened with new owners, the Holkham Estate, who have bought it from pub chain Greene King.

A spokesman for the Holkham Estate said: "The estate will be working closely with the local stakeholders to refurbish, improve and successfully reopen the pub, offering food, drink and a social hub for residents and visitors as well as creating jobs in the village."

Originally named The Plough, the pub is known to have been frequented by Nelson when he returned to the Burnham Thorpe - his birthplace - in the 1780s and 1790s.

It was renamed in his honour in 1798 after the battle of the Nile (Abu Qir).