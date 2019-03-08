Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

Cathy Miles

Customers have blasted a company which has gone bust, owing tens of thousands of pounds to people but failing to respond to their enquiries.

Sunfold Systems is a Wymondham-based glazing company which collapsed on September 25, appointing Begbie Traynor as administrators.

The business has made 15 people redundant as a result.

Customers who paid the business for window and door installations say they have not heard from them and have been left with holes in their homes.

MORE: Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk Cathy Miles and her husband Howard paid the company £20,000 earlier this year for doors and windows to be fitted in their new extension.

The work was due to begin last week but after silence from the company in the weeks prior, the Surrey-based couple feared the worst. Mrs Howard said: "We are absolutely devastated. We don't think we'll ever see that money again."

The Howards say they were told not to pay onn credit card, which would have given them greater financial protection.

A spokeswoman for Begbie Traynor could not confirm if or when money would be repaid to creditors.

Directors at Sunfold Systems have been approached for comment.

Mrs Howard had been recommended to the company by two different businesses, and said the service prior to the collapse had not hinted at anything untoward.

She said: "The service when we were working with them was great - they were lovely. We did everything right, we did all of our research and took a lot of time over deciding who to go with.

"We could have got the work done a lot cheaper, but we wanted it to be done correctly."

As a result the couple have been left with the back of their home covered in plywood.

She said: "It's absolutely disgraceful. You don't go bust overnight, they will have known the situation they were in and they took all that money from us anyway."

She continued: "I have MS and the stress of all of this has made it worse."

Meanwhile a Norfolk couple, who have asked to remain anonymous, said they have paid 90% of their fee and have not heard from the company since September 3.

They added that despite visiting the Wymondham premises of the business they were not able to locate any staff, and their installation date has been missed.