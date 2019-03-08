Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Customer left £20,000 out of pocket as Norfolk glazing firm collapses

PUBLISHED: 16:37 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 27 September 2019

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Cathy Miles stands in front of her extension boarded with plywood, despite having paid Sunfold Systems �20,000 for windows and doors. Picture: Cathy Miles

Cathy Miles

Customers have blasted a company which has gone bust, owing tens of thousands of pounds to people but failing to respond to their enquiries.

Sunfold Systems is a Wymondham-based glazing company which collapsed on September 25, appointing Begbie Traynor as administrators.

The business has made 15 people redundant as a result.

Customers who paid the business for window and door installations say they have not heard from them and have been left with holes in their homes.

MORE: Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk Cathy Miles and her husband Howard paid the company £20,000 earlier this year for doors and windows to be fitted in their new extension.

The work was due to begin last week but after silence from the company in the weeks prior, the Surrey-based couple feared the worst. Mrs Howard said: "We are absolutely devastated. We don't think we'll ever see that money again."

The Howards say they were told not to pay onn credit card, which would have given them greater financial protection.

A spokeswoman for Begbie Traynor could not confirm if or when money would be repaid to creditors.

You may also want to watch:

Directors at Sunfold Systems have been approached for comment.

Mrs Howard had been recommended to the company by two different businesses, and said the service prior to the collapse had not hinted at anything untoward.

She said: "The service when we were working with them was great - they were lovely. We did everything right, we did all of our research and took a lot of time over deciding who to go with.

"We could have got the work done a lot cheaper, but we wanted it to be done correctly."

As a result the couple have been left with the back of their home covered in plywood.

She said: "It's absolutely disgraceful. You don't go bust overnight, they will have known the situation they were in and they took all that money from us anyway."

She continued: "I have MS and the stress of all of this has made it worse."

Meanwhile a Norfolk couple, who have asked to remain anonymous, said they have paid 90% of their fee and have not heard from the company since September 3.

They added that despite visiting the Wymondham premises of the business they were not able to locate any staff, and their installation date has been missed.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann set to replace Krul for depleted City at Crystal Palace

Ralf Fahrmann is in contention for a Premier League debut at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists