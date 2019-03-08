Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

PUBLISHED: 13:51 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 27 September 2019

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

An oil and gas company has entered liquidation with 60 people facing the loss of their jobs.

Epic International is an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning business and has appointed Norwich liquidators McTear, Williams & Wood to sell off the company's assets.

The Vanguard Road, Great Yarmouth company currently employs eight office staff as well as 12 offshore staff and 40 offshore contractors, who will be made redundant on October 7 if a buyer/s for the business and assets cannot be found.

MORE: Discount bathroom store in Norwich set to close following buyout

A spokesman for McTear, Williams & Wood have said that they have already seen a great deal of interest from third parties wanting to purchase the assets of the company.

The company, which was founded in 2000, has faced a rough couple of years according to its latest company accounts.

Records made up to April 2018 show that the company was knocked by huge depreciations in its fixed assets, such as machinery, vehicles, and computer equipment.

Between May 2017 and April 2018, the company's assets devalued by an excess of £280,000 - largely driven by a £77,811 fall in its plant and machinery value.

You may also want to watch:

Despite reducing costs associated with the assets, the company still saw its net book value drop from £275,233 in 2017 to £152,027 in 2018.

The business was further stung by debts which outweighed the amount it was owed by creditors.

In 2018 the amount of debt Epic International had to pay within a year was in excess of £1.7m, compared to £740,426 the year prior.

The previous year thus was offset by creditors to the company, with Epic owed a little over £1m.

Despite the fact its creditors owed it more - at £1.67m in 2018 - its debts still outweighed this figure.

The businesses' bank account was similarly struggling, with just £588 recorded for cash in hand.

However creditors to the business are unlikely to be left unpaid, as the stocks and assets of the business combined to outweigh the debts owed by £225,618.

Any parties interested in buying the assets of the company should contact Tony Harrison on 01603 877540 or tonyharrison@mw-w.com.

Debtor or creditor enquiries should be directed to 01603 877540 or bethanpage@mw-w.com.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Crystal Palace v Norwich City - Krul and Tettey ruled out as injury woes continue for Canaries

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul damaged his lower back in the warm up at Burnley Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists