Music shop set to shake things up by moving to another town

PUBLISHED: 12:14 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 26 June 2019

Alan Grey of the music shop Shake, Rattle and Roll, which is relocating to Dereham from Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Grey

Alan Grey of the music shop Shake, Rattle and Roll, which is relocating to Dereham from Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Grey

A new music shop is set to hit all the right notes when it opens in Dereham next month.

Alan and Kay Grey are setting up shop in Dereham. Picture: Nick ButcherAlan and Kay Grey are setting up shop in Dereham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Run by husband and wife team Alan and Kay Grey, Shake Rattle and Roll will be opening its doors after spending more than 14 years in the coastal town of Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth.

Currently based on Pier Plain, off High Street, the guitar shop will be making the move to Norwich Street in Dereham by the end of July.

Partner Mr Grey said the move had been prompted by the decline of his particular trade in Gorleston, alongside the rise of the internet.

"We came to look around Dereham on a Saturday and it looked like how a proper town should look on a Saturday," he said. "People were out shopping and it was brilliant to see.

"We thought we would make the move and give Dereham a chance as it looked vibrant, alive, and the free parking is a great asset too."

Mr Grey, who has lived in the Gorleston area for around 20 years, will also be relocating to Dereham, and Mrs Grey has recently been elected as a Breckland Council councillor for the Dereham Withburga ward.

The pair are hoping to bring their knowledge of music to the town, offering lessons as well as selling guitars and musical accessories. They are also members of local band Space Hoppers and perform in clubs across Norfolk.

In a post shared on the Shake Rattle and Roll Facebook page, it confirmed that the Gorleston shop would close on Friday June 28.

It read: "We would like to thank all our customers past and present and the ones no longer with us for their support over the last 14 years but we have made the hard decision to relocate our shop to Dereham.

"Thanks for all your friendship and support."

Mr Grey added: "We originally came to Gorleston because there was so much work for entertainers but a lot of that has gone now.

"We are completely in the music community and we want to promote it and keep going.

"We feel already that Dereham has welcomed us with open arms."

He said that they were looking forward to being part of the area's classical music community and were also looking for opportunities to work with the local schools.

