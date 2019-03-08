Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Your reaction to the news that long-standing town shop will close

PUBLISHED: 17:15 31 May 2019

Eastern Office Equipment in Dereham will soon close following its owner's decision to retire. Picture: Archant

Eastern Office Equipment in Dereham will soon close following its owner's decision to retire. Picture: Archant

Archant

The news that one of Dereham's oldest shops is set to shut its doors when the owner retires has sparked sadness in the town.

Eastern Office Equipment, on Wellington Road, will shut its doors on June 28 after owner Drummond McLean, 70, made the decision to retire from the business.

Customers of the shop have taken to the Dereham Times Facebook page to express both their disappointment and thanks to the staff.

Carl Adcock said: "I have always used that shop, staff are excellent and will be missed from the town. I better go in and stock up on the things I need!"

Patricia Jarrett also said: "I have used this shop for over 25 years. Staff always polite and helpful and really go out of their way to help. Hope they all find jobs quickly. The shop and staff will be missed.

You may also want to watch:

"Thank you for everything you have done over the years."

The shop has stood in Dereham for more than 40 years, with Mr McLean taking it over 32 years ago along with his business partner.

Others also took to Facebook to express their sadness.

Gillian Cornell said: "I will miss this shop. They have always been very helpful resourcing items I've needed if not in the shop.

"Staff are friendly and polite and will be sorely missed. Thank you for your service over the years."

Trevor Hawes also said: "Loved going in there either just to browse, or buy a book or pen."

If you have any memories of the shop which you would like to share, you can comment on the Dereham Times Facebook page.

Related articles

Most Read

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman in her 80s dies in collision with van in Norwich

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

City chief Webber on Manchester United job links

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is playing down reports of interest from Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers caught in police crackdown on speeding

Police carried out speed checks in south Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Couple’s disgust at stay in dirty Norfolk hotel

Joshua Martin and Lauren Killingworth said they had a 'nightmare' stay at the Sea Princess in Great Yarmouth Picture: Lauren Killiingworth

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community’s sadness after woman in 80s dies after being struck by van

A woman in her 80s has died in a crash in Dereham Road, Norwich. Photo: NARS

New tearoom opens at country park

Hetty'’s tearoom has opened in Holt Country Park.Picture: NNDC

Plans for new indoor swimming pool given the the go-ahead

Plans have been approved for a new indoor swimming pool on Turbine Way in Swaffham. Picture: Google

Three months of roadworks on Norwich NDR due to need for £120,000 repairs

More repair work is needed on the Norwich NDR. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man put under pressure to deal drugs after having stash of cannabis stolen, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists