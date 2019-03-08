Your reaction to the news that long-standing town shop will close

The news that one of Dereham's oldest shops is set to shut its doors when the owner retires has sparked sadness in the town.

Eastern Office Equipment, on Wellington Road, will shut its doors on June 28 after owner Drummond McLean, 70, made the decision to retire from the business.

Customers of the shop have taken to the Dereham Times Facebook page to express both their disappointment and thanks to the staff.

Carl Adcock said: "I have always used that shop, staff are excellent and will be missed from the town. I better go in and stock up on the things I need!"

Patricia Jarrett also said: "I have used this shop for over 25 years. Staff always polite and helpful and really go out of their way to help. Hope they all find jobs quickly. The shop and staff will be missed.

"Thank you for everything you have done over the years."

The shop has stood in Dereham for more than 40 years, with Mr McLean taking it over 32 years ago along with his business partner.

Others also took to Facebook to express their sadness.

Gillian Cornell said: "I will miss this shop. They have always been very helpful resourcing items I've needed if not in the shop.

"Staff are friendly and polite and will be sorely missed. Thank you for your service over the years."

Trevor Hawes also said: "Loved going in there either just to browse, or buy a book or pen."

