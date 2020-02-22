Firm which trades off on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

Staff at an ethical firm which boasts it is "vegan from the roots up" enjoy a special Friday treat - bacon and sausage butties.

Selesti - parent company of Ethica - stumps up for its staff to tuck into bacon, sausage and egg sandwiches which are delivered to the St Giles Street offices - a perk known as 'Fat Frydays'.

Ethica is an off-shoot of digital agency Selesti with which it shares an office, staff and even chief executive Oliver Blackmore.

Ethica has been awarded vegan certifications, with Mr Blackmore writing on social media: "So many companies are jumping on the bandwagon, exploiting the movement without genuine concern for animals, people or planet - putting profit before purpose.

"Being a certified vegan founded business adds credibility to the values we have to those companies and organisations we want to help grow. It also means assisting companies to become a force for good, to become more ethical."

But questions are now being raised about that "credibility" with one fellow ethical company boss saying customers "would be disappointed".

Mr Blackmore claims he has turned away work with brands which do not align with his company's ethics.

This includes an ostrich leather company, a greyhound race track and a sausage company.

In another social media post he said: "As a vegan, I know how important it is that our clients and their customers can feel assured their shared values and ethical practises mirror ours."

However after being confronted about Fat Frydays he said: "No company can be 100% ethical. It's like setting up a company called dogood.com and only doing good deeds - it's impossible. We trying to promote inclusivity as well as helping the planet.

"For example by contributing to the 1% for the planet organisation which means we contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental issues."

The firm's breakfast habits were revealed by a whistleblower who said: "The ethical and vegan' office reeks of bacon."

When quizzed about why Selesti would not work with a sausage company but would buy bangers for staff, Mr Blackmore said: "It's a process and we're trying to move more in that direction but we can't bulldoze our staff with these policies. "We can't not hire people because they're not vegan. That's dictatorial and will put people off.

"From a personal point of view I would love it if the office was vegan but other members of senior management have different opinions."

When asked why the company paid for meat products for its staff instead of plant-based meals, Mr Blackmore added: "This is something we have looked at. We were going to do Veganuary this year but we missed it. We had a problem with the supplier we were going to be using.

"Since we started doing 'Frydays' we have seen meat consumption fall by about 50%."

He added that making the Ethica and Selesti offices meat-free would promote "exclusivity", saying: "When you go to other companies that work with vegan brands you see people eating cheese sandwiches."

He added that the revenue generated by Ethica was not used to pay for the bacon sandwiches.

Mr Blackmore said he came up with the idea for Ethica while cycling up Mount Fiji during a Japanese tour to raise money for Ric O'Barry's Dolphin Project.

But the news was described as "disappointing" by a fellow ethical business leader, Taylor Gathercole.

Mr Gathercole runs a sustainable firewood business out of Hingham, and said: "My view is that what you say outwardly should be what you implement inwardly.

"If I were a customer and I had gone to them because of how they market themselves, and then found this out, I would be disappointed.

"I'm a vegan and run an ethical business. But I'd have no problem in hiring staff who aren't vegans. However if I were promoting my business as ethical and pro-vegan, you wouldn't see me buying bacon sandwiches for staff. If they want a sausage sandwich, they can go out and buy it with their own money."