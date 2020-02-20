Plant shop with tree house inside to open in Norwich

Kerri Notman (inset), owner of Leslie Terrance, has got a new shop in Magdalen Road. Pictures: Leslie Terrance/Archant Leslie Terrance/Archant

A mum-of-one who has worked seven days a week for five years is set to expand her plant business again and open a new shop in Norwich.

Kerri Notman has constructed a tree house in her new shop in Norwich. Picture: Kerri Notman Kerri Notman has constructed a tree house in her new shop in Norwich. Picture: Kerri Notman

Leslie Terrance homes and garden has announced it is moving from its home in Sprowston Road to a larger site in Magdalen Road - complete with a tree house.

The shop is run by owner Kerri Notman, who launched the business in Wymondham five years ago and has since seen demand increase by 160%.

The business will also host a café selling homemade cakes, and offering workshops including terrarium building.

Miss Notman said: "I've moved to larger sites rather than opening other shops because I can only be in one place at one time. My sister has been helping me out in the shop recently but usually it's just me seven days a week.

128c Magdalen Road, where Leslie Terrance home and garden will now be. Picture: GoogleMaps 128c Magdalen Road, where Leslie Terrance home and garden will now be. Picture: GoogleMaps

"I often bring my daughter in with me. I've thought about hiring other staff and think I probably will, but I worry that I won't find people who are also really passionate and knowledgeable about plants, and that's why so many people come here."

Miss Notman sells plants from around the world, but recently has started growing plants in her own home and garden to keep prices down for her customers.

Miss Notman said: "I'd rather sell the plants a bit cheaper so that customers can come in a couple of times and have a browse, than they come in once and make a big investment and then not bob back in."

Inside the Leslie Terrance shop. Picture: Leslie Terrance Inside the Leslie Terrance shop. Picture: Leslie Terrance

Miss Notman, who grew up in Wymondham, has also built a tree house in the shop to give customers and their children something different to explore.

She added: "When we first opened we had more of a gift shop element. I always wanted it to be about plants, but back then it was a fairly new concept so I had the gifts as well as a way in.

"Now there's plant shops everywhere so you do need something a bit different. That's part of the reason we have the tree house, but also because we encourage people to bring in their children and it's a nice thing for them."

The shop, which is named after Miss Notman's grandfather, is due to open on February 29.