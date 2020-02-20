Search

Advanced search

Plant shop with tree house inside to open in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:15 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 20 February 2020

Kerri Notman (inset), owner of Leslie Terrance, has got a new shop in Magdalen Road. Pictures: Leslie Terrance/Archant

Kerri Notman (inset), owner of Leslie Terrance, has got a new shop in Magdalen Road. Pictures: Leslie Terrance/Archant

Leslie Terrance/Archant

A mum-of-one who has worked seven days a week for five years is set to expand her plant business again and open a new shop in Norwich.

Kerri Notman has constructed a tree house in her new shop in Norwich. Picture: Kerri NotmanKerri Notman has constructed a tree house in her new shop in Norwich. Picture: Kerri Notman

Leslie Terrance homes and garden has announced it is moving from its home in Sprowston Road to a larger site in Magdalen Road - complete with a tree house.

The shop is run by owner Kerri Notman, who launched the business in Wymondham five years ago and has since seen demand increase by 160%.

MORE: New boxing gym with women-only classes huge hit with customers

The business will also host a café selling homemade cakes, and offering workshops including terrarium building.

Miss Notman said: "I've moved to larger sites rather than opening other shops because I can only be in one place at one time. My sister has been helping me out in the shop recently but usually it's just me seven days a week.

128c Magdalen Road, where Leslie Terrance home and garden will now be. Picture: GoogleMaps128c Magdalen Road, where Leslie Terrance home and garden will now be. Picture: GoogleMaps

You may also want to watch:

"I often bring my daughter in with me. I've thought about hiring other staff and think I probably will, but I worry that I won't find people who are also really passionate and knowledgeable about plants, and that's why so many people come here."

Miss Notman sells plants from around the world, but recently has started growing plants in her own home and garden to keep prices down for her customers.

Miss Notman said: "I'd rather sell the plants a bit cheaper so that customers can come in a couple of times and have a browse, than they come in once and make a big investment and then not bob back in."

Inside the Leslie Terrance shop. Picture: Leslie TerranceInside the Leslie Terrance shop. Picture: Leslie Terrance

Miss Notman, who grew up in Wymondham, has also built a tree house in the shop to give customers and their children something different to explore.

She added: "When we first opened we had more of a gift shop element. I always wanted it to be about plants, but back then it was a fairly new concept so I had the gifts as well as a way in.

"Now there's plant shops everywhere so you do need something a bit different. That's part of the reason we have the tree house, but also because we encourage people to bring in their children and it's a nice thing for them."

The shop, which is named after Miss Notman's grandfather, is due to open on February 29.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘Ridiculed’ woman sexually assaulted taxi driver on coastal trip

Kandy Rowland admitted sexually assaulting a man. PHOTO: James Bass

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Forget Brexit, we need Nexit’: Inside the movement to get Norfolk out of the UK

The Norfolk Independence Party describe themselves as a non-violent and peaceful politically motivated group lobbying for Norfolk’s independence from the rest of the UK. Photo: Archant

Mark Armstrong: How a difficult situation was well handled to ensure the Valentine’s 10K went ahead

Action from the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Keeping Farke out of the clutches of Champions League clubs is the next task for City

Daniel Farke on his first day in the job at Norwich City in 2017 alongside sporting director Stuart Webber Picture: Denise Bradley/Archant

‘Tenant has hijacked our house’: Couple in Booking.com battle

The property, 10, Kerrison Road, the cream house to the left, next to the red house and Susan and Bob Orme, inset. Pic: Archant

Car belonging to missing man discovered in search as police fears grow

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24