Fancy owning a share in a Norwich brewery?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 07 February 2019

Redwell Brewery is offering people the chance to invest in the firm Photo: James Randle

Beer buffs have the chance to own a share in craft brewery Redwell.

Redwell Brewery opened a permanent taproom last year Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The brewing firm is looking for backers in a bid to raise £250,000 to invest in staff and state-of the-art equipment.

And you do not need to have deep pockets to stake your claim – as little as £20 can be invested.

The firm is looking to capitalise on a boom in demand for vegan and gluten free beers. Redwell’s range is already free-from and bosses believe a surge in demand from millenials will boost sales.

Enthusiasts can invest £20 in return for a brewery tour and a free pint at their taproom in Bracondale, while those prepared to put £50,000 or more into the pot can name a beer, be involved in the brewing process and enjoy a private party with dinner cooked by a local celebrity chef.

Managing director Ben Hopkins said the crowdfunding plan was hatched from a desire to allow people to be a part of the brand.

“We are all about community,” he said. “This is a chance for us to offer people the opportunity to be a part of what we do.

“I am driven by the incredible opportunity facing our team to make Redwell an even greater success – as a renowned brewer of some of the best-tasting craft beer I’ve ever drunk, a brand that even more customers can discover and love and as a sound and exciting investment that all of us can be proud to be a part of.

“We have stumbled upon some of our successes to be honest – like the taproom which opened last March and people just seem to love.”

Mr Hopkins believes the current trend for craft beers in cans could spark significant growth in the coming years.

“The beer we produce is different from the average drinks in the supermarket,” he said. “We produce beer with love and passion – and it is that alongside our quality that sets us apart.

“We are already stocked in a major supermarket and this year we are going to be focusing on our keg sales. We are already stocked in several local pubs and we are looking to get our beers in plenty more.”

Belinda Hopkins, master brewer, added: “I’m investing because I love Redwell. The beer, the team – it feels like I’ve joined a family, and I want us to keep innovating and experimenting.”

For a full rundown of the investment opportunities, plans, and rewards visit www.crowdcube.com/redwellbrewing

