Pub changes hands just months after £50,000 investment

PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 20 September 2019

The high street pub underwent a major refurbishment at the beginning of the year. Picture: Archant

The high street pub underwent a major refurbishment at the beginning of the year. Picture: Archant

Archant

A high street pub which underwent a major refurbishment will change hands just months after new publicans took over.

Accoridng to Punch Taverns, the pub has been opening Accoridng to Punch Taverns, the pub has been opening "sporadically". Picture: Contributed

The Old Blue Anchor on High Street, in Lowestoft has been trading "sporadically" despite reopening at the beginning of this year.

On the front door of the pub, a hand-written sign read: "Closed. Feel free to use our sister pub the Globe Freehouse."

Following a £50,000 investment from Punch Taverns, the pub was given a "new lease of life" with a new outdoors drinking area, major internal decorations and new toilets.

Former publicans, David Taylor and Lisa Doughty were looking for their own investment opportunity and hoped to "drive the pub forward in the community".

New landlords David Taylor and Lisa Doughty at The Old Blue Anchor pub in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark BoggisNew landlords David Taylor and Lisa Doughty at The Old Blue Anchor pub in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis

At the time, Punch Taverns described the investment as "a big decision" but once it was agreed at in December last year, the pair were quickly appointed as the new tenants.

However, Mr Taylor said despite the recent investment and renovation, he will move just doors down to the Globe Freehouse, on the High Street where he will take over the business with his brother.

He said: "I am thankful to Punch Taverns for all they have done, I am happy with Punch and I so am grateful.

"They gave me an opportunity and that was my fist pub I opened," he said.

However, the father-of-two said in the last seven months of owning the pub, he has lost time with his young children and wasn't earning enough to make a living. He hopes running the business with his brother will alleviate the strain.

He said like the Old Blue Anchor, the brothers will install Sky Sports and BT Sports at the Globe Freehouse.

"I wish the new owners the best," Mr Taylor said.

A spokesperson from Punch Taverns confirmed the high street pub was being taken over by a new publican, Steve Crane.

Managing director, Andy Spencer: "The Blue Anchor is a fantastic community pub and we are very much committed to the pub's long term future and success. We are pleased to have recruited a new publican who will reopen the pub early next week."

