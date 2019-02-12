New lease of life as high street pub reopens following £50,000 investment

New landlords David Taylor and Lisa Doughty at The Old Blue Anchor pub in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis Archant

A high street pub is set to open its doors once more after a major refurbishment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New landlords have taken over at The Old Blue Anchor in Lowestoft following a £50,000 investment from Punch Taverns.

The new publicans, David Taylor and Lisa Doughty are keen to “drive the pub forward in the community,” after weeks of hard work to transform the venue on Lowestoft High Street.

Charlie Ashwell, operations manager for Punch Taverns in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “I look after 32 pubs in the area and for me David and Lisa have been an absolute joy to work with.

“I think the community is so lucky to have them – they will be excellent publicans.

“The pub has been given a new lease of life with roughly a £50,000 investment into the site. This was a big decision for Punch to make this investment, but once it was agreed at the end of December and David and Lisa were appointed as the new tenants it has all happened so quickly – in the space of about six weeks.”

She added: “David and Lisa have been looking for their own investment opportunity and they contacted me through Punch. They fell in love with the business straight away and now they are very focused on having a great community pub.”

With a newly furnished external drinking area, major internal decorations and new toilets the pub has been given “a complete refurbishment” as it reopens at 5pm on Friday, February 15 (tonight).

There will be live music at 8pm on February 15 from Grant Ley, with further live music planned for Saturday nights.

Mr Taylor added: “The Old Blue Anchor invites you to see the new Blue Anchor.

“We have installed Sky Sports and BT Sport and will be having regular quiz nights, bingo, and coffee mornings as we also look to set up darts and pool teams.”

Charlie Ashwell said: “David and Lisa will be driving the pub forward for everyone in the area and it will be a family pub at the heart of the community.”