'There needs to be more kid free places': Reaction as resort bans children

General view of the sign at Pontins site in Pakefield, Suffolk on 4 February 2009. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

News of Pontins banning children from their Pakefield resort has been dubbed the "death" of the park.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The resort has been turned into an "adults only" destination for 2020 after extensive renovations last year.

Despite being approached by this newspaper yesterday, the company are yet to explain the change.

Readers on Facebook have reacted with a range of views, with a number expressing shock at the decision.

Caroline Thorogate said: "Omg, makes no sense whatsoever as a family place to go and enjoy times together."

Jennifer Dymond said: "They will lose money, lots of families like and stay there."

Darren James Matthews said: "It was the only decent park to take kids to."

Rob Freeman said: "This is the start of the death of Pontins."

Jessie Cotton said: "Oops think Pontins might just have put a nail in their own coffin."

Other readers were less sympathetic.

Sara Lyn Waterman said: "Wouldn't take my kids there anyway."

Amy Waygood said: "What adult is going to want to go there for a holiday without kids?"

Melvyn Hill said: "If they want an adults only park they need to get the chequebook out. The whole site needs a big upgrade."

However, a number of readers welcomed the change.

Nathan Dunn said: "Seems to work for Gunton Hall, so if they up their accommodation and services then there's no reason it shouldn't work at Pontins. Plus with things like Pontins Gold, Turkey and Tinsel and the various rock and roll events, it's probably safe to say a large percentage of their customers are mostly adults of a certain age."

Sally Shorter said: "It's a great idea, being over 50 doesn't make you elderly. I have brought up my kids and it's nice to go somewhere where children are not running round banging into you and screaming etc. I love kids but it is nice to be able to go away for a weekend without them."

Sam Stelling said: "Why shouldn't holidays be adults only? If there's a market for themed weekends, then meet the demand."

Gill Patten said: "It hasn't hurt the Warners brand having adults only resorts, so long as the facilities are updated."

Ian Shibley said: "Good, there needs to be more kid free places!"

Brian Womack said: "People can't control their children and spoil people's holidays, bring it on."

Stuart Howard said: "I think it's a great idea. The adults need somewhere to go away without the kids. The kids have got other holiday parks to visit."

Lynda Byford said: "I might even go if it's adults only! Sadly, sometimes holidays are ruined by badly behaved children accompanied by adults who spend the entire time on their mobile phones while their kids run wild."

Mark Gallant said: "Great to hear. Now let's hear of lots of venues for young people banning judgemental and miserable adults."