Search

Advanced search

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

PUBLISHED: 13:31 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 14 January 2020

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A coastal holiday park has banned children from their resort.

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick ButcherPontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Pontins in Pakefield has been transformed into an "adults only" destination for 2020 after extensive renovations last year.

The company have been approached for a comment, but no reasons have so far been given behind the change.

Peter Byatt, East Suffolk councillor for Kirkley and Pakefield, said: "It is their business to run, but we need to know the reasoning behind changes to local businesses which will impact the area so the local authority can be supportive, because it could be for a multitude of reasons.

"They do run a lot of events for people of an older age bracket already, so maybe they are focusing on those events.

"It is a shame because we have a great, safe beach there and we should be encouraging children to enjoy the old fashioned seaside holiday and our local heritage to help our local economy.

You may also want to watch:

"I wouldn't like to see it happen to many other businesses here because it could be taking away something traditional which is detrimental to the local area."

A number of renovation projects were undertaken throughout 2019, with the resort's website stating they are "in the process of upgrading the playground areas to create a more adult focused park."

The website states: "For adult only holidays in Suffolk with Pontins Pakefield you will always be assured of beautiful scenery, canal boating, wildlife watching opportunities and a gentle pace of life."

A petition has since been set up in a bid to overturn the decision, which states: "Families who have been coming for many years, even decades, can no longer go.

"People are very unhappy and this will destroy Pontins reputation as a family holiday firm."

Last summer, the centre was accused of "letting down disabled people" after mobility scooters were banned from the site's main entertainment area due to "fire regulations."

In September, a Bury St Edmunds couple, who visited the site with their four young children, hit out after finding mouldy floors and a blood stained mattress.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Pet owners warned after man was attacked in attempt to steal his dog

Tommy Georgiou was attacked in Watton, at Church Walk, in an attempt to steal his dog Norman, an English Bull Terrier. Photo: Peter Georgiou

Councillors agree to over 200 new homes despite ‘traffic buildup’ concerns

Plans to build 216 homes off Swanton Road in Dereham have been approved. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-agency swoop on string of town centre shops

A multi-agency operation was underway in Great Yarmouth this morning (January 14) with multiple shops targeted at the same time Picture: Liz Coates

Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - New city pavement design slammed

The Transport for Norwich project being carried out towards the end of 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Fly tipper to pay £2,900 after dumping ‘large amounts’ of DIY waste

A man has been fined £2,900 for fly tipping near Fakenham. Pictured is the waste. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

New bar for Fakenham Racecourse

Plans for new bar at Fakenham Racecourse. Pictures: NNDC planning documents/ CAM Architects
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists