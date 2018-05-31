Adults only: Pontins Pakefield bans children from resort

Pontins, Pakefield. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A coastal holiday park has banned children from their resort.

Pontins in Pakefield has been transformed into an "adults only" destination for 2020 after extensive renovations last year.

The company have been approached for a comment, but no reasons have so far been given behind the change.

Peter Byatt, East Suffolk councillor for Kirkley and Pakefield, said: "It is their business to run, but we need to know the reasoning behind changes to local businesses which will impact the area so the local authority can be supportive, because it could be for a multitude of reasons.

"They do run a lot of events for people of an older age bracket already, so maybe they are focusing on those events.

"It is a shame because we have a great, safe beach there and we should be encouraging children to enjoy the old fashioned seaside holiday and our local heritage to help our local economy.

"I wouldn't like to see it happen to many other businesses here because it could be taking away something traditional which is detrimental to the local area."

A number of renovation projects were undertaken throughout 2019, with the resort's website stating they are "in the process of upgrading the playground areas to create a more adult focused park."

The website states: "For adult only holidays in Suffolk with Pontins Pakefield you will always be assured of beautiful scenery, canal boating, wildlife watching opportunities and a gentle pace of life."

A petition has since been set up in a bid to overturn the decision, which states: "Families who have been coming for many years, even decades, can no longer go.

"People are very unhappy and this will destroy Pontins reputation as a family holiday firm."

Last summer, the centre was accused of "letting down disabled people" after mobility scooters were banned from the site's main entertainment area due to "fire regulations."

In September, a Bury St Edmunds couple, who visited the site with their four young children, hit out after finding mouldy floors and a blood stained mattress.