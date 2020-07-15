Search

Advanced search

Multi-million pound firm’s 167 jobs saved thanks to buyout

PUBLISHED: 16:22 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 15 July 2020

Polyframe in Lenwade has been saved thanks to a buyout after it collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Polyframe in Lenwade has been saved thanks to a buyout after it collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Archant 2020

The jobs of around 170 people have been saved as a Norfolk window manufacturer avoided collapse.

Polyframe Norwich, which operates out of Lenwade, is part of the Customade Group which filed for administration at the end of June.

However, the jobs of the 167 members of staff at the PVC window manufacturer and supplier have been saved thanks to a buyout by private equity investor Nimbus.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) confirmed the group’s future had been secured with “little disruption” moving forward.

Polyframe, which is one of seven businesses that made up the Customade group, had previously been in a strong position with operating profits of more than £1.2 million.

MORE: ‘I feel worthless’: Woman devastated after six financial aid bids rejected

You may also want to watch:

In the latest accounts on companies house – which were to December 2018 – the business reported turnover of £21.27 million.

This was an increase on the prior year, which saw them bring in £16.5 million.

The company also relied to some extent on creditors paying their debts.

Although the company owed other businesses £5.6 million, the firm was owed £8.5 million.

The director’s report, which was published in October 2019, outlined the above as its biggest credit risk.

It read: “The company’s credit risk is primarily attributable to trade debtors and debtors from other group undertakings. The amounts presented in the balance sheet are after making allowances for bad debt provisions.”

Of the buyout, Rob Croxen, managing director at A&M, said: “Covid-19 is creating new challenges for businesses exposed to declining consumer demand. As the crisis places strains on balance sheets, many are exploring options to move to a sustainable footing.

“A series of issues and working capital needs were already affecting Customade Group’s profitability before the outbreak of the pandemic, meaning additional investment was critically needed. The new funding secured through the confirmation of sale will allow the business to move forward.”

While 850 jobs – including those in Norfolk – were saved, 250 people have been made redundant.

Lyn Vardy, senior director at A&M, said: “Regrettably, a number of employees have been made redundant as part of the process, and every effort will be made to support them during this difficult time. However, this sale has secured the Group’s future, enabling the majority of its business lines to maintain operations with little disruption.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Godfrey only focused on ending City’s losing streak as transfer speculation continues

Norwich defender Ben Godfrey competes with Christian Pulisic during City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea Picture: Julian Finney/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Woman flown to hospital after horse kicks her in the stomach

The Magpas air ambulance went to the aid of a woman who was kicked in the stomach by a horse in Brancaster. Picture: Chris Bishop

Wetherspoon pub criticised over failing to collect details to support NHS Test and Trace

The Queen of Iceni re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY