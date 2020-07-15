‘I feel worthless’: Woman devastated after six financial aid bids rejected

Susie Reynolds (inset) has not managed to successfully apply for any government financial aid. Picture: Susie Reynolds/Getty Susie Reynolds/Getty

A Norfolk business owner has spoken of her desperation after six attempts to gain some government financial supports were rejected.

Susie Reynolds has attempted to apply for various grants and unemployment benefits, but has not been eligible for any.

Now on 122 days without any income, King’s Lynn’s Miss Reynolds says she feels “worthless”.

Miss Reynolds has slipped through the cracks due to her amalgamation of incomes: some from a PAYE–facilitated job, some from her business working with dyslexic students, as well as having a quarter-part share in a holiday lodge.

She said: “I have paid my taxes for 35 years and every bit of financial aid I apply for I’m rejected. I wasn’t furloughed from one of the places I work at so had no income there, but I didn’t earn 50% of my earnings from being self-employed so didn’t qualify for those either.

“On top of that I only became self-employed in recent years, so didn’t have enough accounts to apply for support on that front.

“Because of my share in a lodge on a holiday park I couldn’t apply for universal credit, and because we pay business rates to the park and not individually we couldn’t apply for rates relief either.

“We also aren’t eligible for the tourism grants because we’re a holiday park. It just felt like I was on the ground bleeding and I was being kicked over and over again.”

She added: “My partner gave up his career to be a full-time carer, and the money we do have is hardly enough for me to pay my bills and put food on the table. I’ve applied for jobs – stacking shelves and night shifts, anything – but nothing has come of it.”

Miss Reynolds has joined Excluded UK, an organisation which supports those who have been left out of any current government support.

“I’ve got to pay the next chunk of tax on the lodge in the next few weeks,” she said. “I just hope that in the coming months some form of support – anything – will be announced for people like me.”