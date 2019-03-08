Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The Park Britannia has been saved in the eleventh hour after a deal was struck with the owners of the Waterloo Park pavilion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cafe was due to close in line with its sister project, the Cafe Britannia, tomorrow.

However Britannia Enterprises bosses have come to an agreement with Norwich City Council to keep the cafe open until new tenants can be found.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "This is obviously very sad news. Park Britannia has been a great success at Waterloo Park. Our partnership with Britannia Enterprises has brought a much loved building back into use after being closed for some time. Thanks to this partnership serving and ex-offenders have worked alongside the council to maintain and enhance the park.

"We're sorry this chapter will eventually come to a close, but in the short term we're pleased to say we have arranged for Britannia to carry on trading there for the moment. This will give us time to consider how to make sure we have a café in the park in the longer term."

This means the jobs of staff at the cafe, as well as a number from Cafe Britannia, have been saved in the short term.

Staff at the social enterprise is made up of former and serving convicts, who are offered work rehabilitation at the eatery.