Fish and chip shop owner sells up a year after grand opening

Juber Ali is selling his fish and chip shop in Magdalen Street only a year after opening.

The boss of a fish and chip shop which opened in Norwich after many setbacks has now put the business up for sale.

From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin, pictured on opening the Fish & Chip Shop last year.

Juber Ali, who opened The Fish & Chip shop, 71 Magdalen Street, finally had a grand opening on September 30 last year after delaying the launch from May, 2019 because of difficulties with securing a gas connection.

The problem was finally resolved but now he’s put the business up for sale, leasehold, for £135,000. It is advertised as taking £5,000 a week and with ‘lots of passing trade, low rent and no rates.’ Mr Ali told this newspaper: “I just need a break, I’ve been working so hard at the fish and chip shop. I’ve been stressed, I’m a father again, so I’ve got a baby and I just need to take a step back. But I will only sell to someone who I know will take it on and make a good job of it.”

He said he hoped the four-five workers would be kept on by new owners.

The Fish & Chip Shop, Magdalen Street, which is for sale.

Agents Everett, Masson and Furby, state the owner has been ordering 25-30 bags of potatoes a week with turnover up to around £9,000 a week during lockdown when more people sought fish and chips.

The Fish & Chip Shop is for sale in Magdalen Street.

The agents state: “The business itself was recently established in late 2019 having previously been a butchers shop. It only now comes onto the market due, unfortunately to ill health, however the vendor has done an excellent job of developing the business and building up the turnover in that period of time.

“The walls are finished with a mixture of solid timber cladding and a brick effect covering with the extraction system having been made a central feature point in stainless steel.

“There is a customer seating area which can accommodate approximately eight covers leaving space in front for customers ordering at the service counter...all in all, the property, whilst compact, is in great order, you can walk straight in without having to spend any money on it.”

Mr Ali had hoped to fulfil his dream of beginning a fish and chip shop franchise. He reckoned at the time he was out of pocket in rent by £7,800, after going without earning any money for five months because of the gas problems at the premises. Mr Ali, who also owned an Indian takeway in Wymondham, worked for a time as a self-employed taxi driver to make a living before launching the fish and chip shop.

Juber Ali at the Fish & Chip Shop, Magdalen Street.

As well as the traditional fish and chip meals, he also offered tiger prawns, spicy chips and feta cheese salads. A lunch special consisted of cod goujons, calamari, fish bites, tiger prawns, and ‘chips and dips’ for £15.

One of the members of staff said: “We were just told it was up for sale which is a real shame as it only opened a year ago.”